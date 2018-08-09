Jennifer Lopez enjoys Italian holiday with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez cosied up to her partner Alex Rodriguez as she enjoyed a holiday in Italy.

The singer and actress, 49, is currently taking a break on the island of Capri and shared two pictures with her 78 million Instagram followers on Wednesday.

In the first, she wore a bikini while relaxing on a boat seated next to former baseball star Rodriguez, 43.

It was captioned: “Sunset serenity… #priceless.”

The athlete was playfully biting her arm in a second snap, which was captioned: “With love from Capri…”

Last month, Lopez celebrated her 49th birthday by posing on a beach in a bikini. Fans were quick to praise the “ageless” star’s appearance after she posted the picture to Instagram.

She wrote in the caption: “Current birthday situation… yup.”

Lopez, who has sold an estimated 80 million records worldwide and starred in films including Maid In Manhattan and Monster-In-Law, is due to be honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20.

Previous winners include David Bowie, Beyonce and Kanye West.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been an item since early 2017.

Press Association