Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make red carpet return at The Last Duel premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of the film The Last Duel (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made their red carpet return at the Venice International Film Festival.

Pop superstar Lopez, 52, joined boyfriend Affleck, 49, at the premiere of Sir Ridley Scott’s eagerly awaited historical epic The Last Duel.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of the film The Last Duel (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Whatsapp Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of the film The Last Duel (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Affleck wrote the screenplay alongside Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener and stars in a supporting role.

The couple kissed as they posed for the cameras, with Lopez wearing a white gown and Affleck opting for a tuxedo.

The couple on the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The couple on the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Singer and actress Lopez and award-winning actor and director Affleck got engaged in 2002 and looked set to marry before going their separate ways.

Fans had been reminiscing about the “Bennifer” romance after Lopez announced her split from former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez, 46, in April.

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Affleck and Lopez were spotted together in Montana in May.

Lopez confirmed they were back together in a post for her 52nd birthday.