Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split rumours ‘inaccurate’

The pair said they are ‘working through some things’.

By Associated Press Reporter

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have said reports of their split are inaccurate.

A day earlier, multiple reports based on anonymous sources said the pop star and actress and the former baseball great had called off their two-year engagement.

The couple started dating in early 2017.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” said the joint statement. “We are working through some things.”

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report that the pair had split.

The couple was given the nickname “J-Rod” three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

