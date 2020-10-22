Jennifer Lawrence says she was a Republican before Donald Trump

Jennifer Lawrence has said she was a Republican before Donald Trump was elected as US president, and had earlier voted for John McCain.

The Oscar-winning actress, 30, who is from Kentucky, said she grew up in a Republican household and first voted in 2008 when Democrat Barack Obama defeated Republican challenger Mr McCain.

She told the Absolutely Not podcast with Heather McMahan: “It’s extremely hard to talk about politics, you don’t want to, I’m an actor, I want everybody to see my movies.

“I grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a Republican house where I could see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies and I could also see the social issues weren’t in line with my views.

“Then for me when Donald Trump got elected that just changed everything.”

She added: “This is an impeached president who has broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand.

“I just don’t give a f***, I guess that is the bottom line, I just don’t think it’s right, it just changes things for me.”

Yes, you read that right. 👀 #jenniferlawrence and @HeatherKMcMahan are here to remind you that weâre all gonna be okay, as long as we donât run out of chardonnay and vote! Listen here - https://t.co/k0lnsyiKiE pic.twitter.com/jyyVKfUm8D — Dear Media (@dearmediastudio) October 21, 2020

Lawrence has endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election and told V Magazine: “Voting is the foundation of our democracy and our freedom.

“And I would consider this upcoming election the most consequential of our lifetime.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America.

“He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”

PA Media