Jennifer Lawrence clarifies political stance after switching sides

Jennifer Lawrence has said she is ‘proud’ to be a Democrat after previously revealing she voted for Republicans (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer Lawrence has said she is “proud” to be a Democrat after revealing she had previously voted Republican.

The Oscar-winning actress told a podcast she “grew up Republican” and for her first time voting supported John McCain over Barack Obama in the 2008 US presidential election.

“I was a little Republican,” the 30-year-old said.

However, Lawrence has now sought to clarify her political beliefs, saying she has switched sides.

She said: “I would like to clarify my voting record, which is the subject of many circulating headlines.

“I grew up in a republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through Obama’s presidency, and growing up to realise I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat.”

During her appearance on Dear Media’s Absolutely Not podcast, Lawrence, a best actress winner for Silver Linings Playbook, said Donald Trump’s election “changed everything”.

She said: “This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and refused to condemn white supremacy and it feels there’s been a line drawn in the sand.”

Earlier this month, Lawrence endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in November’s election.

She said: “Voting is the foundation of our democracy and our freedom. And I would consider this upcoming election the most consequential of our lifetime.

“Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America. He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”

