Jennifer Hudson transforms into Aretha Franklin for Respect trailer

Jennifer Hudson transforms into revered soul singer Aretha Franklin in a new trailer for highly anticipated biopic Respect.

The long-awaited film will chart Franklin’s career from singing at her father’s church to becoming one of the most influential musicians ever.

Oscar-winning actress Hudson will star in the lead role alongside a supporting cast of Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Queen Latifah and Mary J Blige.

The latest trailer arrived during the BET Awards alongside Hudson’s powerful cover of Franklin’s signature hit Respect.

In the teaser, Hudson shows the star’s steely side as she demands a music executive address her as “Ms Franklin” before showing a glimpse of her civil rights work.

Respect was originally due to be released in August but has been pushed back to December.

Franklin had been involved with the production of the film until her death in August 2018 at the age of 76. During a glittering career, Franklin sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

Respect is not the only project based on her life.

British Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will play her in National Geographic series Genius.

PA Media