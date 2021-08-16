Jennifer Hudson posts tribute to Aretha Franklin on the anniversary of her death (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer Hudson has posted a tribute to revered soul singer Aretha Franklin on the anniversary of her death.

The Oscar-winning actress stars as Franklin in an upcoming biopic, titled Respect, which documents her career from singing at her father’s church to becoming one of the most influential musicians ever.

Franklin, known as the Queen of Soul, had been involved with the production of the film until her death in August 2018 at the age of 76.

The soul singer died from pancreatic cancer at her home in Detroit, Michigan.

Hudson shared a video on Instagram of Franklin performing Rock of Ages in her father’s church, the New Bethel Baptist in Detroit, from 2016.

In the post, the singer and actress wrote: “The Queen of Soul.

“It’s been three years since you entered your heavenly reward.

“Thank you for teaching us in life and in death.

“Your legacy will live on forever.

“I’m sure you are singing the clouds out of heaven!” and added the hashtag “Aretha Franklin”.

Franklin was a civil rights activist and one of the best-selling artists of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide.

The highly anticipated film of her life starring Hudson, alongside Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Queen Latifah and Mary J Blige, was released in America on August 13, and it is due to be released in the UK in September.

The movie’s trailer first arrived during the BET Awards alongside Hudson’s powerful cover of Franklin’s signature hit Respect.

In the teaser, Hudson shows the star’s steely side as she demands a music executive address her as “Ms Franklin” before showing a glimpse of her civil rights work.

British Tony, Emmy and Grammy award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo also plays Franklin in a National Geographic series Genius, which is currently streaming on Disney+.