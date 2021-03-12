Jennifer Garner: ‘I wasn’t allowed to wear makeup or get my nails done as a teenager’

The world didn’t need much proof that Jennifer Garner is one of the sweetest people working in Hollywood — the internet is awash with stories of Garner advising fans on marriage splits or sharing her grandma’s recipes. Yet her recent co-stars were amazed at the random acts of kindness she would bestow on them.

“Jennifer has a very big heart — it’s very unusual for a movie star from my experience,” says Miguel Arteta, director of Garner’s new film Yes Day. “She’s a very considerate, grounded and caring person, the kind of movie star that knows every person’s names.

“A couple of times a week, she would bake something for everyone in the morning herself, and come in with muffins and… just cares about people. I always feel I end up being energised after working with her.”

As to the age-old Hollywood adage of never working with animals or children, Arteta notes that Garner went out of her way to spend even more time with her young co-stars.

“She met with all of [the child stars] individually at the beginning,” he says. “We all went to a big mall and she wanted to do an activity with them, so we went to a Build A Bear store, where you select all the pieces for your bear and every person makes their own bear, and we spent the day at the mall just making bears and hanging out.

“She stays in touch with them afterwards for a long, long time, because she knows that you create this fantasy of a great [familial] bond [on-screen], and then suddenly it goes away. And she knows that for children it’s extremely important to stay in touch.”

Yes Day is Netflix’s big family film offering for early 2021, and key to its offbeat, sugar-rush charm is the bond within the Torres family. Before kids came along, the carefree Allison (Garner) and Carlos Torres (Edgar Ramirez) said yes to everything in life, from adventure and travel to any opportunity for fun.

Expand Close Fun times: Jennifer Garner with Everly Carganilla and Jenna Ortega in Yes Day. Photo Courtesy of Netflix / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fun times: Jennifer Garner with Everly Carganilla and Jenna Ortega in Yes Day. Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Then, their three kids came along, and the parents soon become ‘no’ people in an all-too familiar bid to keep the family healthy, happy and safe.

However, an opportunity presents itself for a ‘yes’ day, where the kids get to call the shots and make the rules for 24 hours, and the word ‘no’ is essentially benched.

Naturally, chaos ensues as each kid takes the challenge to its breaking point, from going through a carwash with the windows open to attending a music festival without a chaperone.

Expand Close No thanks: Jenna Ortega leaves the windows open in a carwash in Yes Day. Photo courtesy of Netflix / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp No thanks: Jenna Ortega leaves the windows open in a carwash in Yes Day. Photo courtesy of Netflix

The film is based on the children’s book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. Once Garner read the book to her own children (Violet, now 15, Seraphina, now 12 and Samuel, now 8), it was only a matter of time before the three — whom Garner raises with ex-husband Ben Affleck — wanted to implement a ‘yes day’ of their own.

Read More

“Between interviews, I grabbed this book and I read it to my kids, and my middle daughter just loved this,” Garner says, in a Zoom call from a nondescript hotel room in Vancouver, where she is filming The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.

“I’ve learned over nine years of doing ‘yes days’ with my own kids, it’s the little things they like. When a car is parked and they ask, ‘can I put my head out of the sunroof?’ or ‘can I sit in the front seat and turn on all the knobs?’…

"You don’t even realise how many ‘no’s are implied in a kid’s life, like they’ve heard it so many times they’ve stopped asking. So a ‘yes day’ is about letting that go and having a little bit of fun, staying up late, or choosing different cereal at the grocery store.”

Garner’s own children often have a curious request on ‘yes days’: “For my kids, it’s things I would never do — stopping at a gas station and letting them get junk food and lottery tickets, and things like that. It’s more the energy of giving your entire attention to your kids for an entire day — that’s what it’s really about.”

Growing up in West Virginia in the ’80s, the middle child alongside her sisters Susannah and Melissa, Garner recalls hearing plenty of the word ‘no’ as a teenager: “I remember having my nails painted for prom, and I got home and my dad saw my nails and said, ‘take it off’. We weren’t allowed to wear make-up or have our nails done. I mean, I just got my ears pierced there, at 48.”

Expand Close Tough times: Garner describes the pandemic as 'a big fat year of no happiness'. Photo: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tough times: Garner describes the pandemic as 'a big fat year of no happiness'. Photo: Getty

During the pandemic, something she describes as a “big fat year of no happiness”, Garner admits that she’s had to become more of a permissive mum: “The big ‘yes’ that I’ve had [during the pandemic] is that after dinner every night, I make popcorn and we watch two episodes of The Office. We watched it all the way through and then we went back and watched it again.

"It’s a little too mature for my eight-year-old son, and I never allow screen time during the week, but that’s been my ‘yes’. There are other comedies, and I’ve promised I would find them something they love, but if that’s what feels good to them right now, then we will start with good old Steve Carell and go back to the beginning.

“My ‘yes days’ have pretty much always ended in a late night out in the backyard,” she adds. “We have ours in August, when it’s the end of summer and I’ve run out of anything fun to do.

"So we have ‘smores’ (toasted marshmallows) in the backyard all together and we play flashlight tag and then go to sleep in the tent in the backyard. It’s just you’ve earned this feeling of cosiness by the end of the day that is special.”

While Garner’s professional life has been charmed of late — despite Forbes magazine’s rather unkind observation that she has spent the last few years “playing love interests and mothers”, she has a number of projects on her slate — her family life appears to have smoothed out, too.

In 2015, she and Affleck split after 10 years of marriage. Two years later, they reconciled, but finalised their divorce in 2018. Their final years as a couple were dogged by allegations of infidelity on Affleck’s part, as well as reports on his struggle with alcoholism.

Expand Close Happier times: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in 2014. Photo: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Happier times: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in 2014. Photo: Getty

In February 2020, Affleck called their divorce the “biggest regret of my life”, and the two appear to have reached a better place, with Garner reportedly ‘supporting’ her ex-husband amid his recent split from girlfriend Ana de Armas. The two now share custody of their three children and their relationship is reported to be amicable.

Read More

And, like any other working mum, Garner occasionally befalls a familiar issue, movie star or not: “I’m not very organised,” she laughs.

“I work really hard to overcompensate because personally I’m kind of a disaster. The teachers are always like ‘you’re always the first person to reply’ [to messages] and I say, ‘because if I don’t, you’ll never hear from me’. It’s not natural for me to be on top of it as much as you have to be on top of it.”

Yes Day will be streaming on Netflix Ireland from today. See Netflix.com