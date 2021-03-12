| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jennifer Garner: ‘I wasn’t allowed to wear makeup or get my nails done as a teenager’

The actress explains why her new film Yes Day strikes a chord, and how she has become a more permissive mother during lockdown

Saying &lsquo;yesʼ: Jennifer Garner has been doing &lsquo;yes daysʼ with her kids for nine year. Photo by Getty Expand

Close

Saying &lsquo;yesʼ: Jennifer Garner has been doing &lsquo;yes daysʼ with her kids for nine year. Photo by Getty

Saying ‘yesʼ: Jennifer Garner has been doing ‘yes daysʼ with her kids for nine year. Photo by Getty

Saying ‘yesʼ: Jennifer Garner has been doing ‘yes daysʼ with her kids for nine year. Photo by Getty

Tanya Sweeney

The world didn’t need much proof that Jennifer Garner is one of the sweetest people working in Hollywood — the internet is awash with stories of Garner advising fans on marriage splits or sharing her grandma’s recipes. Yet her recent co-stars were amazed at the random acts of kindness she would bestow on them.

“Jennifer has a very big heart it’s very unusual for a movie star from my experience,” says Miguel Arteta, director of Garner’s new film Yes Day. “She’s a very considerate, grounded and caring person, the kind of movie star that knows every person’s names.

“A couple of times a week, she would bake something for everyone in the morning herself, and come in with muffins and… just cares about people. I always feel I end up being energised after working with her.”

Most Watched

Privacy