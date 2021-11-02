Jared Leto stars as sinister vampire superhero in latest Morbius trailer

Jared Leto stars as a sinister vampiric superhero in the latest trailer for Morbius (PA)

Jared Leto stars as a sinister vampiric superhero in the latest trailer for Morbius.

The Oscar-winning actor, 49, appears in the film as Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist whose attempts at curing a rare blood disorder leave him with mysterious powers.

The trailer reveals Leto’s anti-hero has been missing for two months before being found on a container ship that washed up on Long Island, New York.

The line between hero and villain will be broken. Watch the new trailer for #MORBIUS. See it exclusively in movie theaters this January. @morbiusmovie pic.twitter.com/47R2RgsZs3 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) November 2, 2021

“I went from dying to being more alive than ever,” Morbius says in the teaser while explaining his new powers of improved strength and speed as well as “some sort of bat radar”.

Morbius is seen flying through subway tunnels before saying: “There’s something inside of me that wants to hunt and consume blood.”

The trailer also includes references to Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom. Morbius is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel.

Leto teased the trailer and said: “Who is MORBIUS? Meet the brilliant Dr. Michael Morbius and his powerful alter-ego, straight from the 50th anniversary of his Marvel comic debut to his first ever big screen appearance.”

Morbius also stars Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

It will be released in UK cinemas on January 28.