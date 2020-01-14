Jared Leto is out for blood in a new trailer for vampire film Morbius.

Jared Leto is out for blood in new Morbius trailer

The Oscar-winning actor stars in the Spider-Man spin-off movie as a scientist whose attempt to cure himself of a rare blood disorder turns him into a monster.

The trailer was released on Monday and shows Leto’s Dr Michael Morbius transformed from a seriously ill hospital patient to muscular vampire.

“I went from dying to feeling more alive than ever,” Leto says in the teaser, as his bloodsucking character is seen tackling gunmen.

Towards the end of the trailer fans are given a glimpse at Leto in full vampire form, with pallid skin, glowing red eyes and fangs.

The Crown’s Matt Smith, who is playing the villainous Loxias Crown, also makes an appearance as does Chernobyl’s Jared Harris, who stars as Morbius’s mentor.

The trailer ends with an appearance from Michael Keaton as Vulture, the villain he played in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

He says: “Michael Morbius, got tired of doing the whole good guy thing huh? What’s up, doc?”

Spider-Man also makes a cameo in the form of a poster defaced with the word “murderer”.

Morbius is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and is set to be the second film in Sony’s Marvel Universe, following on from 2018’s Venom.

The film is set to be released in the UK in July.

PA Media