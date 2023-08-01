Janet Yang re-elected as president of the Academy

Janet Yang has been re-elected as the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, it has been announced.

The Hollywood producer was re-elected to the role by the organisation’s board of governors.

It marks Yang’s second term as president and her fifth year as a governor-at-large, a position for which she was nominated by the sitting Academy president and elected by the board of governors in 2019 and 2022.

Her film producing credits include The Joy Luck Club, The People Vs Larry Flynt, Zero Effect, Shanghai Calling and the Oscar-nominated animated feature Over The Moon.

She has also won an Emmy for the HBO film Indictment: The McMartin Trial.

The Hollywood producer was re-elected to the role by the organisation’s board of governors (Alamy/PA)

Yang’s re-election as Academy president was announced on Tuesday, alongside the other new members of the Academy board.

“I am thrilled to welcome this year’s board officers,” said Academy chief Executive Bill Kramer.

“Under Janet’s esteemed leadership, these dedicated governors will guide the Academy’s ongoing efforts to elevate the work of our global membership and film community, highlight our industry’s rich history, foster meaningful dialogue, and continue to build equity and inclusion in every aspect of our organisation.”

A member of the Academy’s producers branch since 2002, Yang previously served on the board as vice president and chair of the membership committee and prior to that, the membership and governance committee.