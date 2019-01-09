Jamie Lee Curtis not pleased about Golden Globes star ‘Fiji Water Girl’

A Fiji Water brand ambassador became an online sensation at the Golden Globes on Sunday after repeatedly sneaking into the background of photos as Hollywood royalty showed off their awards attire.

A Fiji Water brand ambassador became an online sensation at the Golden Globes on Sunday after repeatedly sneaking into the background of photos as Hollywood royalty showed off their awards attire.

But not everyone saw the funny side.

Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis made her feelings known on Twitter, claiming she “didn’t want to be doing advertising” for brands handing out freebies.

She wrote: “So, I specifically moved away from the blatant Fiji & Moet promotions.

“I knew there was a photographer poised & I moved as I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either.

“The sponsors of events need to get permission from people before they try 2 take their picture with them.”

So, I specifically moved away from the blatant Fiji & Moet promotions. I knew there was a photographer poised & I moved as I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people before they try 2 take their picture with them. pic.twitter.com/MudU1bwwtM — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 9, 2019

Other celebs, such as Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, had a more positive reaction.

“Fiji Water starting off the year right with the best publicity stunt ever pulled. #fijiwatergirl,” Reinhart wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of her appearance on the red carpet with the ubiquitous water-carrier behind her.

Fiji Water starting off the year right with the best publicity stunt ever pulled. pic.twitter.com/KOltHRy6Eu — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) January 8, 2019

After hours of speculation, Fiji Water Girl, real name Kelleth Cuthbert, revealed her identity on Instagram, writing: “Not the worst way to spend a Sunday… #goldenglobesfijigirl #fijiwatergirl.”

The Canadian-born model was hailed as the first meme of the awards season for her gutsy self-promotion, trending on social media as viewers applauded her ambition.

That Fiji water girl is really out here stealing scenes #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1BH9Br3iOB — imamess (@SGFGrowyso) January 7, 2019

She has not let the opportunity pass her by in the days since her five minutes of fame, giving a number of media interviews and appearing on the James Corden show.

Entertainment News website E! News even gave Ms Cuthbert her own awards ceremony in a video posted to Instagram.

Among the celebrities she thanked were Bodyguard and Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden “for giving me my start”, as well as Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans “for allowing me the space to have my best angle”.

A spokesman for Fiji Water said in a statement: “The award for Best Supporting Actress in (literally) Every Picture goes to FIJI Water Girl!”

Press Association