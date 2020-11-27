Jamie Dornan the romantic: ‘Wild Mountain Thyme is the Irish love story I’ve been waiting for’

Jamie Dornan is no doubt a romantic as he admits it was love at first sight with his wife while saying Wild Mountain Thyme is the Irish love story he’s been waiting for.

The Belfast actor rose to fame after starring as Mr Grey in 50 Shades of Grey, and his role in this Irish country romance couldn’t be any more different.

Dornan has said he was overjoyed to film the flick as it’s like “an injection of joy into the veins”.

Wild Mountain Thyme was filmed over five weeks in Ballina, Co Mayo. Dornan plays the awkward character of Anthony, who can’t seem to return the flirtations from his neighbour Rosemary- played by Emily Blunt.

Speaking to Variety magazine, the actor said that filming the romantic flick in rural Ireland was like “another time”.

“What’s interesting about shooting in rural Ireland where we were, it is like another time,” he said.

“It’s about the simple things and living off this farm, and that being the main focus of your day.”

The Director of the film, John Patrick Shanley, offered the role to the Belfast actor without an audition.

“I started from the place of ‘I want a dark, brooding romantic lead,’” the director told Variety.

“As I looked at the landscape of international English-speaking actors, I couldn’t find anybody that fit the bill as well as Jamie.”

“He’s already thought of as connected with romance — perhaps more lurid than I was going to do.”

Both Dornan and Blunt worked with dialect coach Brendan Gunn. When the trailer was released the actors received much criticism for their Irish accents.

However, the director explained that their accents were formed to be understood globally. The movie is based on Shanley’s time growing up in Ireland and his Broadway play called Outside Mullingar.

He said if the actors sounded like his relatives no one would understand them.

“You have to make the accent more accessible to a global audience,” he added.

Speaking about his character in the film, Dornan said: “Let’s be honest: Anthony is probably on the spectrum in some way.”.

“He is unlike anyone I’ve ever played, but he has insecurities and an oddness and quirks within him that I felt I definitely possessed myself.

“I loved the opportunity to show that off and really heighten and explore and exploit my own weirdness, which I have plenty.”

Dornan lives in the English countryside with his wife Amelia Warner- who composed the music for Wild Mountain Thyme, one of these songs was recorded by Sinéad O’Connor.

He said that when he first met her he knew he immediately wanted to marry her. While both living in Hollywood the two met at a party, and as fate would have it the next day they were on the same flight to London together.

The Belfast actor even attributes his success to meeting his wife, saying: “We sat beside each other on the plane.

“I started really caring by focusing on work and within a year of meeting my wife, I got The Fall and my life changed forever. I started taking it much more seriously, and it’s all down to her.”

