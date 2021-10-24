Jamie Dornan ‘in running to be next James Bond’

Could Jamie Dornan be the next Bond?

The next James Bond could have a Northern Irish accent with actor Jamie Dornan reportedly in the frame to take on the role.

According to a source reported in OK! Magazine, the Holywood man is on a shortlist of three lined up to replace Daniel Craig, after he bowed out of the legendary role following the release of No Time To Die last month.

Dornan, who is known for his role as Christian Grey in the 50 Shades film adaptations, is reportedly battling it out with Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page and Superman actor Henry Cavill.

The source quoted in the magazine claims the 39-year-old former model may “have an edge” on the others.

“Of course, producers are proceeding carefully because so much depends on who they choose,” said the insider.

“[Daniel Craig] had an incredible run, and they need someone who can carry on the suave 007 legacy.

“He’s already shown he has what it takes to see a franchise through to success with Fifty Shades of Grey.

“There’s not going to be any decision announced for a while. Until then, the competition’s neck and neck.”

If Dornan was selected for the role he would have big shoes to fill, with the latest Bond blockbuster having smashed UK box office records, grossing more on its opening weekend than any other film in the history of the long-running franchise.

Recently, the Holywood man revealed how he altered his accent for work on the upcoming Kenneth Brannagh Oscar contender, Belfast.

Mocked online about whether he could do the accent of Pa in the autobiographical film, Dornan explained he “ramped up my working-class Belfast accent”.

“More than my very middle-class privileged Belfast accent where I am actually from,” he said.

Speaking earlier this month at the BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank, the actor explained why the film was so important to him.

“It’s incredibly emotional. These are my people and this is a place and no matter where I live in the world I always call home,” he added.

“People in Belfast are my favourite people in the world and it resonated with me in so many massive ways and was cathartic for me.”