James Gunn says first month of DC universe restructure has been ‘fruitful’

James Gunn says his first month working at Warner Bros has been “fruitful” but that he and his team were still “just beginning” the restructuring of the DC superhero franchise.

The director acknowledged that it was not possible to “make every single person happy every step of the way” but that decisions would be made with fans in mind.

Gunn, who is known for directing previous Marvel blockbusters including Guardians Of The Galaxy, defected to the studio’s rivals earlier this year.

His comments came following reports in US publication The Hollywood Reporter, which suggested several significant changes were being made to the current DC universe.

“So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” Gunn wrote on Twitter.

“Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time & we’re still just beginning.”

He continued: “We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the story and in the service of the DC characters we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.

“As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait.

“We are giving these characters and the stories the time and attention they deserve and we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask and answer.”

Reports that Warner Bros were considering a franchise restructure to rival the success of Marvel emerged in August.

Chief executive David Zaslav said the company would focus on the “quality” of upcoming blockbusters in order to “protect the DC brand”.

“You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman – these are brands that are known everywhere in the world,” he said, speaking during the Warner Bros Q2 earnings report.

“We have done a reset. We’ve restructured the business where we are going to focus, where there is going to be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC.

“We believe we can build a much more sustainable business.”