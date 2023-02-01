James Gunn reveals first slate of upcoming DC projects

James Gunn has revealed his first slate of projects as co-chief executive of DC Studios.

The writer and director, who has taken the helm of the superhero franchise with Peter Safran, unveiled 10 upcoming titles across film and television on Tuesday.

Gunn said his aim was to connect characters across the DC Universe as part of an eight- to 10-year plan.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

In a video posted online, he revealed that upcoming blockbusters including The Flash, starring controversial actor Ezra Miller, and an Aquaman sequel with Jason Momoa, would feed into the next stages of the DCU.

Gunn said that a new Superman film, titled Superman: Legacy, would mark “the true beginning of the DCU”.

The film, which will focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 11 2025.

It comes after it was announced that Henry Cavill would not be returning to reprise his role as the man of steel in the new phase of the franchise.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Other projects shared by Gunn included several animated and live action television series, including Waller, a show based on a character previously seen in the Suicide Squad films.

Viola Davis, who played the character in the films, will be returning to the role, he said.

Also featured in the slate is a new Batman story; The Brave And The Bold which will tell the story of Batman and his son Damian Wayne.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Based on the comic book series by Grant Morrison, Wayne Jr is an assassin who Batman tries to get in line.

Video of the Day

Robert Pattinson, star of Matt Reeves’ 2022 film The Batman, will reportedly not be reprising the role.

Other characters that will feature in upcoming projects include Supergirl, Booster Gold and Swamp Thing.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“I’ve loved the DC characters since I was a child. They’re incredibly important to me,” said Gunn.

“I knew that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something very different. One of the things that’s very important for me and all of these movies and TV series is that the director’s vision and the vision of the writers and all of the creators is unique, something special – storytelling is always king.

“That’s all that matters to us, and I want to be true to those stories. I want to be true to you guys, and really give you something different than you’ve ever seen before.”