James Bond and Star Wars film posters among hundreds up for auction

Original posters for James Bond and Star Wars films are going up for auction along with a selection of other similar lots.

Propstore is selling more than 570 posters and artworks, with an estimated combined value of more than £400,000.

The 007 film advertisements include one for Sir Sean Connery’s first appearance as Bond in Dr. No in 1962, which is listed for between £10,000 and £20,000.

One of a set of three posters for the Star Wars Special Edition Trilogy in 1997, autographed by Sir Alec Guinness (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of a set of three posters for the Star Wars Special Edition Trilogy in 1997, autographed by Sir Alec Guinness (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The poster for his second film as the secret agent in 1963’s From Russia With Love is also on offer, with an estimated price of £8,000 to £16,000.

Other lots include a set of Star Wars Trilogy Special Edition 1997 posters which were used in Odeon cinemas for a re-release of the original trilogy to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, originally called Star Wars.

The three posters have been signed by Sir Alec Guinness, who played the Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original films, along with a hand-written calling card.

It has a guide price of £3,000 to £6,000.

A poster for classic 1937 Disney film Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs is expected to fetch £2,000 to £4,000 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A poster for classic 1937 Disney film Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs is expected to fetch £2,000 to £4,000 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A 1989 Back To The Future Part II poster, estimated to fetch £600 to £1,200, has been autographed by the sci-fi film’s stars, Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

Propstore said one of the most “sought after” posters of the 1960s, advertising 1961’s Breakfast At Tiffany’s, which starred Audrey Hepburn, is expected to sell for between £5,000 and £10,000.

A US one-sheet for the 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany's (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A US one-sheet for the 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany’s (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mark Hochman, Propstore’s director of consignments for posters and music, said: “Propstore’s first poster auction of 2023 is a fantastic start to the year!

“Our James Bond, Star Wars, horror and autographed pieces represent some of the best content we have ever offered and include a full set of country-of-origin UK quads for all six of Sean Connery’s James Bond movies, from Dr. No through to Diamonds Are Forever.

“Star Wars fans will be thrilled to see our amazing selection of original posters, which includes three from the 1997 Special Edition releases ALL signed by Sir Alec Guinness with an incredible back story and provenance.”

Posters for classic Disney films Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs from 1937 and 1951’s Alice In Wonderland are also being auctioned, for an estimated £2,000-£4,000 and £500-£1,000 respectively.

Other posters include 1982’s Steven Spielberg film E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 1981 Indiana Jones film Raiders Of The Lost Ark, and 1969’s Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid.

– Propstore’s online auction is open for bidding from Thursday February 2 until 1pm on Thursday March 2 at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/363