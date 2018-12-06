Entertainment Movies

Wednesday 5 December 2018

Jake Gyllenhaal joins Instagram and confirms role in upcoming Spider-Man film

He will play Mysterio.

Jake Gyllenhaal revealed he will be starring as a villain in the upcoming Spider-Man film (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jake Gyllenhaal revealed he will be starring as a villain in the upcoming Spider-Man film (Jonathan Brady/PA)

By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Jake Gyllenhaal joined Instagram and revealed he is starring as a villain in the upcoming Spider-Man film.

The US actor will play Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will see British star Tom Holland reprise his role as the web-swinging superhero.

Gyllenhaal had been rumoured to be in the film and confirmed the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram

I just realized I’m not playing Spider-Man.

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on

His maiden post on the social media website was a video showing him engrossed in a Spider-Man comic titled The Return Of The Man Called Mysterio!

As he pulled the comic book away from his face, he said: “Woah, What the …!”

He jokingly captioned the post: “I just realized I’m not playing Spider-Man.”

In the comments section, his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Zendaya posted applause emoji while fellow Marvel star Mark Ruffalo wrote, “same” along with a sad face emoji.

Mysterio, real name Quentin Beck, first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #13 in June 1964. He is a special effects experts who uses his talents to commit crimes.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is a sequel to 2017’s  Spider-Man: Homecoming and is due to be released in July 2019.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top