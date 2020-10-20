Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother had ‘non-consensual sex’ with actress’s father

Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother has told her she had “non-consensual sex” with the actress’s father.

The Girls Trip star, 49, discussed sexual consent with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith in a preview clip of the latest episode of their chat show Red Table Talk.

Addressing Banfield-Norris, Pinkett Smith said: “So, Gam, you feel like nowhere in your history, in regards to sexual intimacy, have you felt like you’ve had a sexual experience that was not necessarily consensual, or was kind of in that grey area?”

Her mother replied: “I have, I have, but it was also with my husband. Your dad, actually. So that is really grey.”

Pinkett Smith said: “That is grey. You do hear that a lot. You’re basically saying you had non-consensual sex with my father?” to which her mother nodded.

Pinkett Smith has previously discussed the domestic violence that her mother, who was still a teenager when she fell pregnant, faced from her father Robsol Pinkett Jr, who died in 2010.

The couple divorced after several months of marriage.

