Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her ‘celebrity crush’

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed her “celebrity crush” is New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

Pinkett Smith – who is married to Hollywood actor Will Smith – made the announcement on her Facebook Watch Series alongside her Girls Trip co-stars Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall.

The group – appearing via video link from their respective homes amid the coronavirus pandemic – discussed how they have been spending their time while quarantined.

Hall joked she had been learning how to strip, before the conversation moved on to celebrity crushes.

Pinkett Smith revealed hers was Mr Cuomo, who has won an army of fans in the US for managing his state’s coronavirus response.

New York has been the hardest hit area in the US and Mr Cuomo has been holding daily press conferences to update citizens on the crisis.

“My celebrity crush right now is governor Cuomo,” Pinkett Smith laughed.

“I don’t miss a press conference when Cuomo is on. I’m like, ‘Got to go see my celebrity crush right now, sorry.'”

Comedian Haddish said British Superman star Henry Cavill is her famous crush while Hall sparked laughter by saying her and Queen Latifah’s is Will Smith.

Elsewhere in the episode, the actresses welcomed the prospect of a Girls Trip sequel.

Hall said: “We’re all down, we just want to make sure it’s amazing!”

The 2017 comedy was a critical and commercial success.

