Jada Pinkett Smith makes marriage admission amid lockdown

Jada Pinkett Smith said lockdown has made her realise how little she knows about her husband, Hollywood actor Will Smith (Ian West/PA)

Jada Pinkett Smith said lockdown has made her realise how little she knows about her husband, Hollywood actor Will Smith.

Pinkett Smith was joined by daughter Willow, 19, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, for the latest episode of their web series, Red Table Talk.

The trio discussed relationships amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Pinkett Smith saying of her husband of 23 years: “I’ve got to be honest, I think one of the things that I’ve realised is that I don’t know Will at all.

“I feel like there’s a layer that you get to, life gets busy and you create these stories in your head and then you hold on to these stories and that is your idea of your partner; that’s not who your partner is.”

Pinkett Smith, 48, met Smith, 51, on the set of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air and they married in 1997.

As well as Willow, they have a son, Jaden.

She said that, in order to better understand her husband, she is now “going through the process of having to dissolve all of those stories and all the ideas of Will”.

“This is intimacy,” the actress told Pastor John Gray and his wife Aventer.

“Just being able to get to who our loved ones are beyond that which we have perceived.”

The couple are working to be “friends”, Girls Trip star Pinkett Smith said.

“You get into all these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriages are supposed to be.

“Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, me taking the time to learn to love myself, and us building a friendship along the way.”

PA Media