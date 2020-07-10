Jada Pinkett Smith admits to relationship while married to Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted to having a relationship with rapper August Alsina while married to Will Smith.

In a surprise episode of her Red Table Talk show, the 48-year-old sat down with her husband, 51, to address recent rumours regarding the status of their relationship.

The Smiths, who met on the set of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, have been married since 1997 and share two children, Jaden and Willow.

Jada and Will address the recent headlines and share their journey of finding peace through pain. Posted by Red Table Talk on Friday, July 10, 2020

Pinkett Smith said she and Alsina had become friends some four years ago when she and Smith were separated.

Hollywood star Smith recalled their split, saying: “We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I will go figure out how to make myself happy.”

Pinkett Smith continued: “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”

Referencing a recent interview in which Alsina suggested he had received Smith’s blessing, she added: “One of the things I want to clear up that was kind of swirling in the press was you giving permission.

“The only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself.

Jada Pinkett Smith (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Jada Pinkett Smith (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“But what August was actually trying to communicate because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably.

“And I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not.”

The pair agreed that Alsina, who has spoken of having an autoimmune disease, was “really sick” at the time.

Asked by Smith what she had wanted from her relationship with August, she replied: “I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good.

Siblings Jaden and Willow Smith (Doug Peters/PA)

Siblings Jaden and Willow Smith (Doug Peters/PA)

“And it was really a joy to help heal somebody. I think that has a lot to do with my co-dependency, which is another thing I had to learn to break in this cycle.”

Pinkett Smith said she did not look at her time with Alsina as a “transgression”.

She also revealed that the rapper decided to “break all communication” with her and that they have not talked since.

Later in the episode, Smith admitted there was a point where he thought he would never speak to her again.

“The fact that I am speaking to you again is a miracle,” he said before laughing.

Reconciled, the pair ended the discussion by bumping fists.

Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk series on Facebook Watch usually sees her joined by her mother and daughter to address topical issues.

