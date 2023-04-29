Jack Nicholson hugs LeBron James at NBA game

US actor Jack Nicholson has been seen hugging basketball player LeBron James at an NBA game, one of his rare public appearances (Joel Ryan/PA) — © Joel Ryan

US actor Jack Nicholson has been seen hugging basketball player LeBron James at an NBA game in one of his rare recent public appearances.

The Hollywood star, whose last films include 2010’s How Do You Know with Reese Witherspoon and 2007’s The Bucket List with Morgan Freeman, was seen watching the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at the Crypto.com arena in California.

According to multiple US outlets, the fan of the New York Yankees and Lakers has not been seen at a game since October 2021.

Posting on Twitter, the NBA said that it was “So good to see Jack!”.

The professional sports organisation also shared a video of Los Angeles Lakers forward James, 38, embracing 86-year-old Nicholson.

The actor, who has won three Oscars for roles in the psychological film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, romantic comedy As Good As It Gets and family drama Terms Of Endearment, was seen with a dark suit jacket, black top and purple pants.

Nicholson’s other recent work includes hosting an anniversary special of US sketch comedy programme Saturday Night Live in 2015 and an appearance on HBO’s The Fight Game With Jim Lampley to pay tribute to Muhammad Ali following the late boxer’s death in June 2016.

He also gave an interview to a radio station after the death of Lakers star Kobe Bryant following a helicopter crash in January 2020.