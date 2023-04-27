Jack Black teases Kung Fu Panda 4 with dramatic reading at CinemaCon 2023

Jack Black fired up audiences on the third day of CinemaCon 2023 as he appeared to tease his upcoming animated feature Kung Fu Panda 4.

The US actor and comedian bounced around the Las Vegas stage giving a dramatic reading of the film’s synopsis, in lieu of presenting an actual trailer.

He told audiences that panda protagonist Po is set to become the spiritual leader of his Valley of Peace, but finds himself in need of a successor for the role of the Dragon Warrior, according to US outlets who attended the event.

The film is scheduled for release in March 2024.

Jack Black at CinemaCon 2023 (Chris Pizzello/AP) — © Chris Pizzello

Black’s appearance came as part of the Universal studios presentation, which also featured discussions of upcoming films including Oppenheimer and Fast X.

Stars of the Fast franchise Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson all appeared onstage, where they reminisced about the action-packed saga.

“It’s with your effort that people around the world come to a theatre and they feel included, they feel safe, they feel a part of a family,” Diesel told audiences in an emotional speech.

Vin Diesel, a cast member in Fast X, discusses the film onstage during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon 2023 (Chris Pizzello/AP) — © Chris Pizzello

The actor revealed that the upcoming Fast X, due for release in theatres in May, would be followed by a second part that would arrive in 2025.

Other A-listers at the convention on Wednesday included Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Will Ferrell. Kendrick and Timberlake used the event to present their upcoming animated sequel Trolls Band Together.

Earlier, during the Disney presentation, Melissa McCarthy appeared to introduce a first look at a clip of the song Poor Unfortunate Souls, from the upcoming Little Mermaid movie.

The actress plays evil queen Ursula in the live action remake of the animated classic, which also stars Halle Bailey and is released on May 26.

CinemaCon 2023 concludes on Thursday.