'I've forgiven my Guantanamo Bay captors' - Mo Ould Slahi tells his story which features in new film The Mauritanian

Kevin Macdonald’s new film The Mauritanian, which is digitally released here next week, tells the remarkable true story of a North African man who spent 14 years in Guantanamo Bay without ever being convicted of a crime or even charged with one.

Tahar Rahim plays Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who is arrested in 2001 in his native Mauritania with the connivance of his own government, and eventually spirited to the US prison camp on the Cuban coast, where he will be tortured into making false confessions.

Jodie Foster is Nancy Hollander, the defence lawyer who battled with US military obfuscation to eventually earn her client’s release, and Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch co-star in a film that doggedly exposes the injustices heaped on Ould Slahi, an innocent man whose connection to the Mujahideen’s war with Russia in the early 1990s was used to engineer his long and illegal imprisonment.

The real Mo Ould Slahi was released from Guantanamo in 2016: I spoke to him via Zoom from his native Mauritania and asked him first what it was like to see his own story being played out in a glossy Hollywood movie.

“The word I keep using is ‘surreal’,” he tells me. “You know I am the son of a Bedouin camel herder, and my family was so poor they couldn’t afford to buy me shoes to go to school. I used to dash from one shade to another to cool my feet, and I ended up being featured in a major motion picture with A-list Hollywood actors. That’s surreal!”

He’s very pleased with how the film has portrayed his struggle, but adds that the prison depicted in The Mauritanian is “like the soft version of Guantanamo Bay”.

I ask Ould Slahi about his time in Afghanistan, which would come back to bite him so cruelly in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. “That’s right,” he says. “I went to Afghanistan in 1991, around January I think. And at that time, it was sexy. American people were with us — it was very cool to like the Mujahideen. We were fighting the Russians after all. I remember my first interrogator in Guantanamo told me he had been with me out there, you know: he was one of the American liaisons in Afghanistan and had worked with my commander, though I didn’t remember him.

“And then, when the civil war started, I left Afghanistan, I went a couple of times and stayed a few months, and I saw that it was not for me and I left.”

In the frantic round-up that followed the September 11 attacks, it was alleged that Ould Slahi was a member of Al-Qaeda and, as such, a potentially useful source of information. He had lived in Canada in the late 1990s and had been questioned there about possible involvement in a planned attack on Los Angeles International airport, but later cleared of all suspicion. But after turning himself in at the request of the Mauritian authorities on November 20, 2001, he was detained by the Americans.

Mohamedou Ould Slahi, the Guantanamo Bay prisoner whose story is told in The Mauritian

“Personally, I think my arrest was a case of convenience: you know there’s this guy, the Americans described me as smart, he has friends we are interested in, he went to Afghanistan, he speaks languages, he lived in Europe, he went to Canada and you can arrest him. We don’t need a warrant, we don’t need a judge, he is not an American citizen, he is not a European citizen, we can do whatever we want with him. The least we can get with him is get some information we badly need in this so-called war on terror. You know I had no value to them, no value as a human being.

“They took me first to Jordan, where I was interrogated in a secret prison. And then I was taken to Afghanistan and I stayed there for a couple of weeks, and then they took me to Guantanamo Bay. And you know it was kind of a relief to me because I thought at least the Americans cannot now blame my death on Afghans or Jordanians or anyone, now I was under complete American control. I felt safer there at first, but I was mistaken of course, because I did not know then that Americans would torture me.”

He speaks calmly about his time in Guantanamo Bay, but admits that the harrowing experience changed him.

“No one can explain to you what prison means when you haven’t been deprived of your freedom, been taken away, kidnapped, imprisoned. When someone puts you in a room and takes everything away from you, you cannot eat anything except what they give you, you cannot drink anything except what they give you, you cannot talk to anyone, you cannot receive any letters except the letters they control and censor. You cannot decide when to sleep, you cannot decide how long you stay in that cell. You know that on its own is enough — it’s really horrible, let alone being tortured, being beaten up and being sexually assaulted. You know it’s very hard to describe the impact of all that.”

He recalls the first time Hollander came to see him. Did he find it hard to trust her at first? “Actually, I am a very trusting person, and I had nothing to lose. I had nothing to lose because I was broken, absolutely broken, and I had falsely confessed to crimes I hadn’t done, and so a lawyer could only help me. The worst thing she could be was another interrogator and I wasn’t afraid of that any more because all that could have happened to me had happened to me. And so I completely trusted Nancy, but it took her time to trust me.”

Expand Close Jodie Foster is Nancy Hollander, the defence lawyer who battled with US military obfuscation for Mohamedou Ould Slahi's release in The Mauritian / Facebook

Jodie Foster is Nancy Hollander, the defence lawyer who battled with US military obfuscation for Mohamedou Ould Slahi's release in The Mauritian

Many legal hoops lay ahead of them and it wasn’t until October 17, 2016, six years after a judge had first ordered his release, that Ould Slahi was allowed to go home. At the end of the film, we see a clip of him being reunited with his family. I ask him what that felt like.

“It felt like landing on Mars: you don’t know this new planet and you don’t know what to expect. You see, for me, there was a kind of safety in that very small cell — you have that cell and that’s your life, you get used to it, you know exactly what to expect. And in a cell, you know you’re not going to be kidnapped.”

I tell him I’m struck by his calmness in talking about all this, his lack of bitterness. “I’m not bitter because I don’t take any of these things personally,” he says. “You know, at first I was very upset and I wanted revenge in my heart, but with meditation and prayer and studying, I completely abandoned the whole idea and decided to completely forgive and be a happy person. It was like a revelation to me.”

In 2018, Steve Rose, one of Ould Slahi’s former guards at Guantanamo, came to Mauritania to visit him during Ramadan. “He visited me twice in fact and I joked about it. I told him you are my prisoner now! He stayed in my house, it was very good for both of us I think, very healing.”

While in prison, Ould Slahi wrote an account of his experiences called Guantanamo Diary, which became an international bestseller. He is now a full-time writer and a new book, Ahmed and Zarga, has just been released. But life after Guantanamo hasn’t been a walk in the park, he tells me.

“It’s not easy. I’m trying to pick up the pieces, but even though I was never convicted or even charged with any crimes, still the stigma of Guantanamo follows me wherever I go. I was not allowed to have my passport for three years, I had to fight tooth and nail to get it returned. And even when I got it back, the vast majority of the countries I applied to visit wouldn’t admit me.” This includes Germany, where Ould Slahi has a family and a young son.

“For better or worse, if the United States says that you are a bad person, you are a bad person.”

