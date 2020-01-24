'It was such a punishing location and it beat us down day after day' - The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers

At the time, Eggers was about to travel to Eastern Europe to scout film locations. However, word reached the Polish Film Commission, who told him in no uncertain terms he would not be welcome in the staunchly Catholic country. A week of diplomatic wrangling ensued before the embargo was lifted.

"I've never met a Satanist I didn't like," Eggers says, "but I'm also not one."

The 36-year-old's new film, The Lighthouse, is set in the late 19th century and partly inspired by a grisly incident at Smalls Lighthouse off the Pembrokeshire coast in 1801.

It's a strange tale of two men - played by Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson - holed up together on the edge of the North Atlantic.

The elder is fanatically protective of the light itself, which the younger comes to believe contains a secret.

Yet he too has things to hide from his older colleague, and as the weather worsens and time seems to seize up, all kinds of skeletons come scuttling out of the dark. The film itself feels like an obscene relic dredged up from the deep.

It was shot in crusty black and white by cinematographer Jarin Blaschke, while the director and his brother Max wrote the script in a florid maritime dialect, inspired by real-life lighthouse keepers' journals.

Eggers harks back to the "dark day" on which he and Max realised Dafoe's character didn't sound entirely unlike The Simpsons' Sea Captain.

As a solution, they gave Patt- inson a line in which he accuses the old salt of sounding "like a goddam parody".

"Rest assured, we knew exactly what we had," Eggers says.

Yet when the time came to unveil The Lighthouse at last year's Cannes Film Festival, the director found himself racked by last-minute doubt.

He and his two leads were waiting backstage when Patt- inson suddenly suggested the trio should brace themselves for boos.

"Rob was saying, 'When they boo you at Cannes, it's like the world goes into slow-motion'," Eggers says.

As it happened, the film's reception was rapturous: even Dafoe, the grizzled veteran of the three, was seen wiping away a tear of relief on stage.

Eggers is currently living in Northern Ireland, preparing to shoot a Viking revenge saga called The Northman, which will star Nicole Kidman, Dafoe and Claes Bang, the BBC's suave new Dracula.

He grew up 60 miles north of Salem, in the rural New England that has served as a setting for both of his films to date.

The son of a Shakespeare professor, he became interested in directing as a teenager, but had been fascinated by the nuts and bolts of film craft since early childhood.

He wore home-made costumes to school - Star Wars characters, Dick Tracy, Conan the Barbarian - "until I got beaten up for it".

In his 20s, he worked as a set dresser and designer on everything from glossy fashion shoots to Sesame Street, while in his spare time he wrote and directed the short films that led to The Witch.

The period detail in that first feature is immaculate, but The Lighthouse was a true set designer's dream.

Lighthouses tend to be found in the middle of nowhere, at the ends of dirt tracks untravers- able by film crew trucks, so this meant a new lighthouse had to be built especially for the film, in a place that only looked like the end of the world.

Cape Forchu, on the southwesterly tip of Nova Scotia, was selected, and Eggers remembers visiting the place in horizontal rain and nervously eyeing "all the warning signs with little stick figures getting washed out to sea".

"We were aware it was an incredibly punishing location," he says. "It was exactly what we wanted, and it completely delivered. It beat us down day after day after day, and we needed that."

The lighthouse his crew built was 22 metres tall - "as short as it could be while still looking like an iconic lighthouse".

The interior scenes were shot on a sound stage near Halifax, where cast and crew were grateful of respite from the local climate.

Pattinson had contacted Eggers after seeing The Witch to ask if there was anything they might collaborate on, and the director sent over an unfinished screenplay featuring a character he describes as "a posh, cigar-smoking, sherry-drinking, Victorian gentleman".

"But Rob replied, 'There's no challenge'," Eggers says. "He was only interested in doing something challenging."

So, two years later, the former Twilight star found him- self stumbling over rocks in a gale, covered head to toe in freezing, foul-smelling slime while Eggers blasted him in the face with salt water from a hosepipe.

Pattinson later said he came close to punching Eggers during one of those scenes, though Eggers doesn't remember feeling threatened.

"It just felt like we were all hard at work," he says.

In some wordless sequences, Eggers directed Pattinson in the silent movie style, describing the character's thought processes out loud and having him react in the moment.

"Rob is open to anything," Eggers says. "He wants to surprise everybody and surprise himself."

Early in the film, Pattinson's character gets embroiled in an increasingly bitter feud with a seagull, and it was in these scenes that Eggers' new industry connections paid off.

So, while he and Max had written a prominent role for a seagull - a film called The Lighthouse could hardly not have one - Eggers was galled by the prospect of working with birds.

Enter his producer Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter films, and was able to put Eggers in touch with the guy who had done his owls.

"He had three seagulls who work in motion pictures in the UK and they were incredible," he says. "Classically trained British actors."

Does he see the film as a classic of the horror genre?

"There's lots to unpack there," he says, before identifying a strain of ambitious, dark and weird independent films that flared up in the wake of Darren Aronofsky's Black Swan.

Horror today, he continues, is roughly equivalent to science-fiction in the Seventies.

"People have always been intrigued by and afraid of the darkness inside them," he says.

"It's quite a big part of the human experience. We just have to keep relearning how to embrace it."

The Lighthouse is in cinemas from January 31

Herald