‘Isn’t she just the best?’ – Margot Robbie speaks of ‘love’ for Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan at Barbie premiere

Nadine Coyle attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Nicola Coughlan attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Actor Margot Robbie has spoken of her love for Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan and Ireland at the premiere of Barbie.

The Galway actress is known for her roles as Clare Devlin in the Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls and Penelope Featherington in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton

“Isn’t she just the best,” Ms Robbie said, “I told you today, I just love Ireland, I love the Irish, Nicola being in the movie is just another icing on the cake for the Barbie movie.”

The two stars stepped on to the pink carpet for the London premiere of the Barbie film on Wednesday.

Ms Robbie plays Barbie while the Irish woman has a role as Diplomat Barbie.

Real-life Derry girl Nadine Coyle was also in attendance. The Girls Aloud singer and presenter, 38, wowed in a hot pink suit.

At the age of five, Ms Coughlan, after watching her older sister performing in a school play, decided to become an actress.

She attended Scoil Mhuire for primary school and Calasanctius College for secondary school.

She graduated with a degree in English and Classical Civilisation from the National University of Ireland, Galway.

Then went on to train in England at the Oxford School of Drama and Birmingham School of Acting.

Her breakthrough came in 2018 when Ms Coughlan began playing Clare Devlin, one of the main characters in Derry Girls.

In the same year, she also played Hannah Dalton in Harlots. The period drama television series is set in 18th-century London.

While 2018 marked her West End debut in The Donmar Warehouse's production of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.

The following year it was announced that Coughlan had been cast in the Netflix series Bridgerton, which premiered in December 2020.

In this period-drama series based on the best-selling Julia Quinn book series of the same name, Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington, a reluctant debutante and youngest daughter of a nouveau-riche family in Regency-era London.