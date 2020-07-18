Is Fantastic Beasts 3 the most cursed movie of all time?

It's all gone a bit wrong in the Wizarding World recently. With Covid-19 delaying the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them series - scripted and produced by JK Rowling, starring Johnny Depp, set in Brazil - there are grounds for wondering if the billion-dollar Harry Potter spin-off is now the most problematic franchise in cinema.

Rowling has become a lightning rod in the debate over gender identity. In the past several weeks many Harry Potter fans - even Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe - have turned on the author because of her "transphobic" tweets.

Likewise in the headlines is Depp, at the High Court in London for a libel case in which he is suing the Sun for calling him a "wife beater". While Depp denies the allegations, the trial has put his personal life and his unhappy marriage to Amber Heard in the spotlight.

As if that wasn't enough for a saga already suffering diminishing box office returns, there are also question marks over the participation of Ezra Miller, who plays the central character of Credence Barebone. The young actor went viral in the worst possible way after a video of him appearing to choke a fan in Iceland pinged around social media in April.

That's the worst "triple threat" imaginable for a film which has already had its release date shunted to November 2021 because of Covid-19.

Shooting on the latest Wizarding World adventure was due to begin in England on March 16 but production was suspended as the country went into lockdown. Much of the action is rumoured to unfold in Rio de Janeiro, though it is unclear whether any filming will take place on location, with the Covid-19 crisis in Brazil continuing to spiral out of control.

There are likely to be some uncomfortable silence as production resumes. Eddie Redmayne, around whose wide-eyed performance as wizard Newt Scamander the entire wand-waving edifice has been constructed, is among the Potter stars to publicly take issue with Rowling's remarks on trans people. The problem - one of the problems - for Fantastic Beasts is that Rowling isn't simply the creator of the source material, as she was with the Harry Potter films. She is intimately involved in the new movies as producer and screenwriter. At some point, she and Redmayne are going to have to cross paths. That will be awkward.

Rowling will already know all about "awkward", having experienced a backlash after it was revealed at the end of the first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in 2016 that uber-villain Grindelwald would be portrayed by Johnny Depp.

That caused an outcry, coming as it did on the heels of his nasty and public divorce from Heard and accusations of domestic violence. Rowling went so far as to put out a statement on her website defending the casting. This did not go down well in Potterdom.

Fantastic Beasts' reputation would take a further hit over claims of "queer washing" the character of young Dumbledore, portrayed by Jude Law. Rowling had stunned the Potterverse when in 2007 she revealed Harry's grandfatherly mentor was gay. Later she elaborated his "great tragedy" was falling for Grindelwald. But when presented with the opportunity to depict a gay romance, Fantastic Beasts 2 baulked. This led to accusations that Rowling was happy to score "progressive" brownie points without meaningfully addressing in her work Dumbledore's sexuality.

It is unclear when production will resume on part three. But it is very possible that further damage will by then have been inflicted upon the Wizarding World brand. One controversy might be survivable. In the case of Fantastic Beasts, new ones seem to be popping up quicker than a hyperactive magician can yank rabbits from a hat. Can it survive them all? That may require a feat of movie-making sorcery that would challenge the wand-work of even the mighty Dumbledore.

