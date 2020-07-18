| 15.9°C Dublin

Is Fantastic Beasts 3 the most cursed movie of all time?

With Covid-19 halting production and with controversies engulfing JK Rowling and Johnny Depp, the Harry Potter spin-off is up against the odds, writes Ed Power

Ed Power Email

It's all gone a bit wrong in the Wizarding World recently. With Covid-19 delaying the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them series - scripted and produced by JK Rowling, starring Johnny Depp, set in Brazil - there are grounds for wondering if the billion-dollar Harry Potter spin-off is now the most problematic franchise in cinema.

Rowling has become a lightning rod in the debate over gender identity. In the past several weeks many Harry Potter fans - even Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe - have turned on the author because of her "transphobic" tweets.

Likewise in the headlines is Depp, at the High Court in London for a libel case in which he is suing the Sun for calling him a "wife beater". While Depp denies the allegations, the trial has put his personal life and his unhappy marriage to Amber Heard in the spotlight.