“I told them when they win, don’t cover the silk with the little gold man.”

Ross White, Oscar winning co-director of ‘An Irish Goodbye’ must have been listening to designer Sara O’Neill’s advice because sure enough, when he held the gold statue aloft at the 95th Academy Awards after winning ‘Best Live Action Short Film’, you could clearly see his Irish scarf and pocket square.

In fact, there was a little touch of Dublin on the Dolby Theatre stage in LA last night as Sara’s ‘Merrion’ scarf from her Eadach range was inspired by Irish writers in the Georgian Squares, from W.B. Yeats to Oscar Wilde while the ‘Valentine’ silk square which Ross tucked into his tuxedo pocket was inspired by Victorian Dublin.

Sara from Castle Rock, Co Derry has been dressing cast members of the Northern Irish comedy-drama during the awards season and for the historic Oscar’s night out.

Tom Berkeley and Ross White, winners of the Best Live Action Short Film award for "An Irish Goodbye," pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Tom Berkeley and Ross White, winners of the Best Live Action Short Film award for "An Irish Goodbye," pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Ross wore Eadach pieces as did actor Seamus O’Hara who also flew the flag for Magee 1866 and wore one of their three pieces suits in a Glencheck tweed woven at their mill in Donegal.

As luck would have it, Sara fell asleep watching the ceremony on TV and missed the acceptance search and rendition of Happy Birthday for actor James Martin but she woke again before 3am, in time to catch up on the unfolding news of the Irish win and a myriad of messages pouring in..

“I am thrilled for them, it was so well deserved, such a gorgeous film and I was also thrilled to see my bits up on stage,” said Sara.

Unseasonal wet weather in LA didn’t dampen the style quotient at the 95th Academy Awards and it was a night of vibrant, colourful gowns with statement trains, lots of metallic hues, slick tuxedos and patent shoes so shiny, you could seen your face on them on the champagne carpet which replaced the usual red one.

(L-R) Dearbhla Mescal and Paul Mescal attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(L-R) Dearbhla Mescal and Paul Mescal attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Best actor nominee Paul Mescal arrived with his date for the night, his mum Dearbhla and they walked the champagne carpet and he paused to do selfies with fans which was filmed by the camera crews swarming around the nominees.

Paul has been wearing a lot of Gucci and Simone Rocha during the awards season and his Oscars suit was a long line white double breasted tuxedo jacket with red satin flower and crystal broochover white shirt, black bow tie, flared black trousers and patent shoes.

While the Irish ended up taking home two Oscars from the 14 nominations they had bagged, their sense of enjoyment being at the awards was palpable from the TV footage and the photos which poured in from LA from noon their time.

The crew from An Cailín Ciún, the Irish language film nominated for Best International Feature written and directed by Colm Bairéad and produced by his wife, Cleona Ni Chrualaoi looked like a happy bunch as they were ready by noon and posed for a group photograph before setting off in a giant people carrier.

(L-R) Colm Bairead and Cleona Ni Chrualaoi attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

(L-R) Colm Bairead and Cleona Ni Chrualaoi attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Cleona Ni Chrualaoi looked very elegant and tapped into some old Hollywood glamour with a one shouldered full length gown in vintage gold silk georgette.

A scattering of silver icarus leaves decorated the shoulder of the gown and down the flowy skirt and she styled her short blonde hair with a touch of Hollywood waves and accessorised with gold sandals and a silver bag.

“I finished the dress at 12.30 this morning and then the clocks changed so very little sleep for me last night,” said designer Caterina Coyne who comes from Galway and has a boutique on Sunset Boulevard in LA.

Every 13 year old attending the Oscars deserves a gown with a train and that’s exactly what Caterina designed for teenager Catherine Clinch who plays the lead in the Irish language movie.

Catherine Clinch and Cleona Ni Chrualaoi walk the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Catherine Clinch and Cleona Ni Chrualaoi walk the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Catherine’s full length gown in dusty blue tulle was embellished at the waist with blue stones and pearls to match her shoes.

“Catherine has a very unique style that she likes herself. The blue was for me was such as an easy choice because it matches the colour of her eyes and she looked just effortless, really stunning,” said Caterina.

Actress Carrie Crowley who played Catherine’s aunt, Eibhlín, wore a fit and flare’ empire line gown by designer Deborah Veale.

It featured bronze and black filigree lace, a bronze Lamé metallic fabric, ruffle collar and a generous skirt and train made from 10 metres of black silk cut into seven panels which twinkled courtesy of rows of anthracite beads.

Carrie accessorised with a bespoke cuff and earrings made for the occasion by jeweller Seamus Gill.

Actress Kate Nic Chonaonaigh who played Mam in 'An Cailín Ciúin' wore a shimmering gold sequinned dress with spaghetti straps by US designer Mac Duggal which she rented from Rhoda Mc Donagh of the Designer Room in Sandymount and she wore a ‘Spinaker’ black and gold sculpted necklace and cuff by Bláithín Ennis from Co Wexford.

Kerry Condon (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Kerry Condon (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Kerry Condron who secured a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in Banshees of Inisherin chose a sculpted yellow Versace dress with pleated chiffon. Her look on the night was very natural with her hair down in loose waves and a strong red lip. Vogue magazine clearly loved it and within hours, she was listed as one of their 24 Best Dressed stars at the 2023 Oscars.

Best Supporting Actor nominee, Barry Keoghan and his girlfriend, Alyson Sandro both wore Louis Vuitton to the Oscars.

Barry Keoghan and Alyson Sandro. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan and Alyson Sandro. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Dublin actor likes mixing up his suiting and colours and after working his way through a varied sartorial palette of baby blue, red and white during the awards season, he chose a lilac suit with three decorative daisy buttons for the big night in LA and he teamed it with a white shirt and white bow tie.

Meanwhile Best Actor nominee Colin Farrell and his 13 year old son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, twinned for the night and wore matching Dolce & Gabbana suits with black velvet jackets, pique front dress shirts, stud closure, black satin bow tie, black trousers and patent shoes.

Colin Farrell and his son Henry. Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Colin Farrell and his son Henry. Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Colin represented by wearing an Irish flag pin in his left lapel.

Playwright Martin McDonagh went for his signature look of black suit with black shirt and tie while actor Brendan Gleeson wore a black and gold check jacket with crisp white shirt, black trousers and black bow tie.

His wife Mary wore a turquoise velvet trouser suit with matching jewellery.

Killarney-born actress Jessie Buckley also made the Vogue Best Dressed 24 looks.

The ‘Women Talking’ actress wore a glamorous gothic style Rodarte black lace dress with gold and purple sparkling flowers and statement puff sleeves.