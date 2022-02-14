Irish actress Clare Dunne named among Europe’s Shooting Stars for 2022

Clare Dunne with her award on stage at the Award Ceremony for the European Shooting Stars 2022 as part of the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 14, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/G

Irish actress Clare Dunne has been named as one of 10 European Shooting Stars for 2022.

Each year European Film Promotion (EFP) selects 10 actors from the across the continent which it thinks can make an impact on the world stage.

The actors – who have already made a name for themselves in their home countries – are nominated by the EFP member organisations to take part in the prestigious programme.

It has placed some of the most promising young actors from all over Europe in the limelight over the past 20 years and the organisation said it has “proven to be an essential steppingstone for launching their international careers”.

Other well-known participants over the years include Carey Mulligan, Alicia Vikander, Riz Ahmed and George MacKay.

A jury of industry professionals selects the 10 most interesting and internationally versatile talents to be introduced to the press, industry and public at the Berlin International Film Festival.

As a European Shooting Star, the actors and actresses attend a tailor-made programme, including meetings with casting directors, talent agents and producers, which broadens and strengthens their international industry alliances and networks.

The activities culminate in a glamorous presentation of the European Shooting Stars Awards at the Berlinale Palast.

Claire Dunne has been joined in the programme this year, by Gracija Filipović (Croatia), Marie Reuther (Denmark), Anamaria Vartolomei (France), Emilio Sakraya (Germany), Hanna van Vliet (The Netherlands), João Nunes Monteiro (Portugal), Timon Sturbej (Slovenia), Evin Ahmad (Sweden) and Souheila Yacoub (Switzerland).

Dublin native Dunne began her career on stage taking part in notable productions including Juno and the Paycock, The Cripple of Inishmaan, The Playboy of the Western World and Julius Caesar.

In 2020, she co-wrote and starred as Sandra in Herself, while last autumn she burst on Irish screens as Amanda Kinsella in the hit TV crime drama Kin.

The EFP judging committee said Dunne’s performances in Kin showed “well-found confidence”.

“Well-known for her leading role and as co-writer of the critically acclaimed and multi-award winning feature Herself, directed by Phyllida Lloyd, Clare Dunne from Ireland starred as Amanda in the first season of the notable AMC+ and RTÉ series Kin. The jury is enthusiastic about her performance, which communicates a deep sense of self-awareness and well-founded confidence.”



