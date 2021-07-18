Indiana Jones actor takes fall shooting on Glasgow street

The actor took a spill while filming a scene where he barged through a marching band (Andrew Milligan/PA)

An actor in the new Indiana Jones film being shot in Glasgow took a spill while performing a chase scene.

The as yet untitled fifth instalment of the adventure series has shut down parts of the city centre in recent weeks, transforming buildings and businesses into Manhattan of the late 1960s and mimicking a parade for the returning Apollo 11 astronauts.

But filming was brought to an abrupt halt as one of the actors took a spill performing a scene and had to be seen by an ambulance crew.

The performer, whose name is not known, appears to be involved in a chase involving Harrison Ford’s character through the parade, when he barges through a brass band of sailors.

But the fall, which prompted the attention of the medical team, most likely was not in the script.

Luckily, the stricken actor is back on his feet before too long and gave the crowd a wave to signal he is not seriously hurt.

Before the spill, director James Mangold could be seen instructing the actor on his performance, aggressively running through the band – his face contorted in mock anger – and running with his arms aloft.

At other points in Sunday’s filming, a body double for Ford could be seen riding a horse and bursting through a banner adorned with the words “a giant leap for mankind” – the phrase made famous by Neil Armstrong when he took his first steps on the moon in 1969.

A body double for actor Boyd Holbrook was also seen as part of the chase scene on a motorcycle.

Filming has so far featured several hundred extras. Other main stars in the movie include Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Toby Jones.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, star of Fleabag, was pictured on set on Wednesday at Cochrane Street.

Parts of the city centre will be closed on various days until July 31 for filming, with the “prohibition of pedestrian movements during ‘action’” in some cases.

Vehicles will not be able to wait, load or unload – or even move – on other dates along St Vincent Street, Hope Street, West Nile Street and Wellington Street, among others.

Filming will move along to the Trongate, Montrose Street, Bothwell Street and Blythswood Street as the month goes on.

Vehicles will not be allowed to move along the M8 Kingston Bridge off-ramp to Bothwell Street from 8pm to 10pm between July 26 and 28.

A list of street closures and timings can be found on the Glasgow City Council website: https://www.glasgow.gov.uk/article/19741/Event-Road-Restrictions.