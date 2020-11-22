In the church of the latter-day Saint Jack

It says something about this Jack Charlton documentary that your reviewer could have little or no interest in football and yet be wholly transfixed by its gentle power.

With mesmeric potency, this film by Gabriel Clarke and Pete Thomas is able to speak to a more generalised sense of early 1990s Irish nostalgia, a time when the successes of the Republic of Ireland football team were embedded in a new era of national self-belief. For anyone from this island, the imposing Northumbrian was as recognisable as JFK or the Pope, and the parts of the film where we are brought back to those heady days stir that deep well of sentiment similarly triggered when we watch episodes of Reeling in the Years.

But there is more to Finding Jack Charlton than a mere victory lap of bygone glories. Charlton's journey from 1966 World Cup-winning footballer to Irish latter-day saint is steeped in Northern English values of humility and backbone, but there is also his relationship with younger brother and teammate Bobby to consider. The sense put forward is one of the two men defining themselves in contrast to one another, and yet sharing core values.

At the other end, there is the final years of Charlton, who passed away in July of this year. The movement from grit and muster to the glazed, frail face of dementia is tragic to behold despite being handled with great sensitivity by the co-directors. This is where the "finding" of the title comes in, the slowing down to capture the fading essence of a hero awaiting departure from this world.

His decade with Ireland is inescapable, whatever way you look at Charlton's life. The influence that this Englishman had on a country uneasy with Englishness would transcend sport itself. Charlton's team reflected a period of change for the better, to the point that the Tricolour was even reclaimed from the dark Republican iconography of those years. The extraordinary effects to our sense of selves are here spelled out by commentators including Roddy Doyle, Larry Mullen Jr, Brendan O'Carroll, and Declan Lynch (of this parish).

Charlton was, by his own admission, a benign dictator and could hold a grudge. The culture of winning he brought in was a result of rigid tactics and coaching philosophy (we are shown a wall of his meticulous notes). Paul McGrath, Packie Bonner, David O'Leary, Niall Quinn, and Andy Townsend (who co-produces) provide candid insights for better and worse, adding layers to this complex icon of modern Ireland. A sublime piece of cultural portraiture.

★★★★★ Hilary A White

You Cannot Kill David Arquette

Cert 15, digital download

When it comes to male menopause, wrestling has proved a useful narrative device in cinematic storytelling. In Bennett Miller's Foxcatcher (2014), it was something primal and dark, while Darren Aronofsky's The Wrestler (2008) saw actor Mickey Rourke and writer Robert Siegel make the wrestling ring a place of redemption.

Falling into the latter camp with a bemusing thud is this spirited doc charting the transformation of David Arquette from washed-up 1990s star to pro-wrestling contender. Arquette's intoxicated fall from grace followed a bizarre promotional cameo into the world of WCW wrestling in 2000 that ruled out any chance of him being taken seriously in Hollywood.

Directors David Darg and Price James track Arquette - pushing 50 - on the other side of rehab and a heart attack as he looks to prove himself for real in the wrestling ring. Sister Patricia and ex-wife Courtney Cox are among the interviewees as our would-be hero receives some fairly nasty pummellings en route.

The arc of his journey is almost too good to be true, you sometimes feel, as all the customary comeback-movie markers are hit. Then again, who cares when the outcome is not only superb fun but also has a hearty sense of resilience and compassion throughout. A satisfying winter tonic.

★★★★ Hilary A White

How To Build A Girl

Cert16; BFI, tomorrow, Amazon Prime​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Caitlin Moran's clever, wise, honest humour is marked by its innate kindness, and, her screenplay for this film of her hugely popular, semi-autobiographical novel is in part about the evolution of that kind humour. It's a really enjoyable film, a sort of gritty reality fairy tale with swearing and sex jokes.

In 1993, Johanna (Beanie Feldstein) is a 16-year-old in Wolverhampton. She lives on a council estate with her brothers and parents (Sarah Solemani and Paddy Considine) and really wants to become a writer. A combination of talent and moxie land her a job in a music magazine where the existing staff are mostly male, from a different background and exhaustingly desperate to be cool.

The story largely revolves around the 16-year-old's attempts at finding a way to fit in, or not. Director Coky Giedroyc delivers a really enjoyable film with the help of a great cast and soundtrack. Although the story is not that realistic, the situation and emotions are. There are lots of laughs, too, and while teenagers will enjoy it, it could be squirmy to watch it with them.

★★★★ Áine O'Connor

Christmas on the Square

Cert PG

The full title of this film, which lands on Netflix today, is Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square. She has written all of the songs and appears as a rhinestone-clad angel to sing many of them. It is directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen, familiar to some from 1980s TV show Fame and all in all it is an unapologetically all-singing, all-dancing, sparkly, slightly camp, slightly retro, down-home Christmas extravaganza with the delightful Dolly's ever-present tongue-in-cheek.

Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski) is a Scrooge-like character who serves eviction notices on everyone in town just before Christmas because she is selling the land to a conglomerate called Cheetah Mall (geddit?). The townsfolk rebel musically and then we discover the reason why Regina is such a cow.

The film peddles Dolly's down- home wisdom about kindness and resilience and it is very much a specific taste. But while some would prefer needles in their eyes, it's very family friendly and fans of Dolly and musicals and general Christmas fantasy will be enchanted.

★★ Áine O'Connor

Hillbilly Elegy

Netflix, Tuesday

JD Vance's book, Hillbilly Elegy, was a massive bestseller in the US in 2016. A memoir of growing up in poverty in an Appalachian family that moved to Ohio, unusually it was hailed by both liberals and conservatives - albeit for different reasons. Opinions on the book, its writer and motivations have shifted since then - so perhaps the decision to make it into a film was an odd one... but if you can watch it without analysing the politics, it's a big ole American family drama.

Ron Howard directs the story, moving back and forth, a bit too much, between the past and present of JD Vance. JD (Gabriel Basso) is at Yale and facing a pivotal moment for his future when the past comes calling via an incident with his always erratic mother, Bev (Amy Adams). The flashbacks reveal the nature of his difficult past and the important role played by his gruff grandmother, Memaw (Glenn Close).

Big issues are mentioned but not explored so that, condensed into a film, the story lurches from drama to drama, and the characters lack depth. Also, presenting JD as the success story in a sea of failures, in a story written by JD and from his perspective, proves tonally problematic because it is heavy on the blame. It's an odd one for sure, and could have been better.

★★ Áine O'Connor

