In Pictures: Tom Cruise and royals lead stars at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

Hollywood star Tom Cruise and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken to the red carpet in their sartorial best at the Top Gun: Maverick film premiere.

The actor was joined by William and Kate at the glitzy event in Leicester Square, which is taking place as a royal film performance.

Cruise, 59, has reprised his role as hot-shot Navy lieutenant Maverick, more than 30 years after the release of the original film.

Kate, 40, cut an elegant figure while accompanying William to the premiere.

