In Pictures: Time magazine’s second annual Women of the Year Gala (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Stars of the 2023 awards season mingled with other high-profile female figures on the red carpet of Time magazine’s second annual Women of the Year Gala.

Oscar-nominated actresses Cate Blanchett and Angela Bassett, joined other creatives including Phoebe Bridgers and Rupi Kaur at the event in Los Angeles on Wednesday – which coincided with International Women’s Day.