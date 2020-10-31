| 11.3°C Dublin

In Pictures: Sir Sean Connery’s life on screen

The Edinburgh-born actor won fans over five decades of film-making.

Sean Connery has died aged 90 (PA) Expand

Close

Sean Connery has died aged 90 (PA)

Sean Connery has died aged 90 (PA)

Sean Connery has died aged 90 (PA)

By PA

Sir Sean Connery was the first actor to play James Bond in an illustrious career that saw him win an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes.

The Edinburgh-born actor, who celebrated his 90th birthday in August, won fans over five decades of films, starring in hits including Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, The Rock, The Mask Of Zoro, Highlander and The Hunt For Red October.

Sir Sean in his most famous role as James Bond, with a licence to kill (PA) Expand

Close

Sir Sean in his most famous role as James Bond, with a licence to kill (PA)

Sir Sean in his most famous role as James Bond, with a licence to kill (PA)

PA

Sir Sean in his most famous role as James Bond, with a licence to kill (PA)

Sir Sean with Honor Blackman, who played Pussy Galore, during the filming of Goldfinger (PA) Expand

Close

Sir Sean with Honor Blackman, who played Pussy Galore, during the filming of Goldfinger (PA)

Sir Sean with Honor Blackman, who played Pussy Galore, during the filming of Goldfinger (PA)

PA

Sir Sean with Honor Blackman, who played Pussy Galore, during the filming of Goldfinger (PA)

Two Bonds Sir Roger Moore with Sir Sean in 1990 (PA) Expand

Close

Two Bonds Sir Roger Moore with Sir Sean in 1990 (PA)

Two Bonds Sir Roger Moore with Sir Sean in 1990 (PA)

PA

Two Bonds Sir Roger Moore with Sir Sean in 1990 (PA)

With Sir Michael Caine in Rudyard Kipling&rsquo;s The Man Who Would Be King in 1975 (PA) Expand

Close

With Sir Michael Caine in Rudyard Kipling&rsquo;s The Man Who Would Be King in 1975 (PA)

With Sir Michael Caine in Rudyard Kipling’s The Man Who Would Be King in 1975 (PA)

PA

With Sir Michael Caine in Rudyard Kipling’s The Man Who Would Be King in 1975 (PA)

Sir Sean and Audrey Hepburn in a scene from Robin And Marian in 1976 (PA) Expand

Close

Sir Sean and Audrey Hepburn in a scene from Robin And Marian in 1976 (PA)

Sir Sean and Audrey Hepburn in a scene from Robin And Marian in 1976 (PA)

PA

Sir Sean and Audrey Hepburn in a scene from Robin And Marian in 1976 (PA)

The Princess Royal presents Sir Sean with the special Bafta silver mask Tribute Award in 1990 (PA) Expand

Close

The Princess Royal presents Sir Sean with the special Bafta silver mask Tribute Award in 1990 (PA)

The Princess Royal presents Sir Sean with the special Bafta silver mask Tribute Award in 1990 (PA)

PA

The Princess Royal presents Sir Sean with the special Bafta silver mask Tribute Award in 1990 (PA)

Dame Diana Rigg, who died earlier this year, was another Bond co-star (PA) Expand

Close

Dame Diana Rigg, who died earlier this year, was another Bond co-star (PA)

Dame Diana Rigg, who died earlier this year, was another Bond co-star (PA)

PA

Dame Diana Rigg, who died earlier this year, was another Bond co-star (PA)

A scene from Goldfinger during filming at Pinewood Studios in 1964 (PA) Expand

Close

A scene from Goldfinger during filming at Pinewood Studios in 1964 (PA)

A scene from Goldfinger during filming at Pinewood Studios in 1964 (PA)

PA

A scene from Goldfinger during filming at Pinewood Studios in 1964 (PA)

In 1967 with his then wife Diane Cilento and their children Gigi, nine, and Jason, four (PA) Expand

Close

In 1967 with his then wife Diane Cilento and their children Gigi, nine, and Jason, four (PA)

In 1967 with his then wife Diane Cilento and their children Gigi, nine, and Jason, four (PA)

PA

In 1967 with his then wife Diane Cilento and their children Gigi, nine, and Jason, four (PA)

With son Jason in 1988 (PA) Expand

Close

With son Jason in 1988 (PA)

With son Jason in 1988 (PA)

PA

With son Jason in 1988 (PA)

With fellow Scot Sir Billy Connolly in 1998 (PA) Expand

Close

With fellow Scot Sir Billy Connolly in 1998 (PA)

With fellow Scot Sir Billy Connolly in 1998 (PA)

PA

With fellow Scot Sir Billy Connolly in 1998 (PA)

With Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Palais des Festivals for the movie premiere of Entrapment during the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 (PA) Expand

Close

With Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Palais des Festivals for the movie premiere of Entrapment during the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 (PA)

With Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Palais des Festivals for the movie premiere of Entrapment during the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 (PA)

PA

With Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Palais des Festivals for the movie premiere of Entrapment during the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 (PA)

Sir Sean and wife Michelina, arriving for the opening of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh in 1999 (PA) Expand

Close

Sir Sean and wife Michelina, arriving for the opening of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh in 1999 (PA)

Sir Sean and wife Michelina, arriving for the opening of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh in 1999 (PA)

PA

Sir Sean and wife Michelina, arriving for the opening of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh in 1999 (PA)

Sir Sean was knighted in 2000 by the Queen during a ceremony in his home city at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (PA) Expand

Close

Sir Sean was knighted in 2000 by the Queen during a ceremony in his home city at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (PA)

Sir Sean was knighted in 2000 by the Queen during a ceremony in his home city at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (PA)

PA

Sir Sean was knighted in 2000 by the Queen during a ceremony in his home city at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (PA)

Sir Sean launched his memoirs at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in 2008 (PA) Expand

Close

Sir Sean launched his memoirs at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in 2008 (PA)

Sir Sean launched his memoirs at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in 2008 (PA)

PA

Sir Sean launched his memoirs at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in 2008 (PA)

In 2010 ahead of a screening of his 1975 classic The Man Who Would Be King during the Edinburgh International Film Festival (PA) Expand

Close

In 2010 ahead of a screening of his 1975 classic The Man Who Would Be King during the Edinburgh International Film Festival (PA)

In 2010 ahead of a screening of his 1975 classic The Man Who Would Be King during the Edinburgh International Film Festival (PA)

PA

In 2010 ahead of a screening of his 1975 classic The Man Who Would Be King during the Edinburgh International Film Festival (PA)

PA Media