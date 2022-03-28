In pictures: Rita Ora, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dazzle at Vanity Fair party

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (AP)

Singer Rita Ora and actor and director Taika Waititi have led the star-studded arrivals at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars bash.

The event, hosted by the publication in Los Angeles, boasts high profile guests in attendance each year.

Also turning heads was Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her husband, singer, Joe Jonas.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centrr for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centrr for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Turner, 26, and Jonas, 32, have been dating since 2016 and they got engaged in 2017.

The couple got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 at a ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centrr for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centrr for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Actress Sienna Miller was photographed with actor and model Oli Green, who has previously featured in a Burberry campaign.

Sienna Miller and Oli Green attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Sienna Miller and Oli Green attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Also in attendance was Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren, as well as Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Vanity Fair recently published its Hollywood Issue, which featured Nicole Kidman as the cover star.