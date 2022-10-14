In Pictures: Harry Potter and Cracker star Robbie Coltrane

A letter calling for Britain to support a nuclear bomb test ban treaty is delivered to the prime minister in 1987 – from the left are Emma Thompson, Anna Carteret, Robbie Coltrane and Bill Oddie, with second from the right Sir Rudolf Peierls, the designer of the first atom bomb (PA)
Robbie Coltrane and David Jason on February 14 1988 – both actors were nominated for the best TV actor category at the following month’s Bafta awards, Jason for his role in Porterhouse Blue and Coltrane for his role in Tutti Frutti (PA)
Villains of the new James Bond film Goldeneye in front of a tank during a photocall at Leavesden Airfield, Hertfordshire, on January 22 1995 – from left to right are Alan Cumming, Sean Bean, Gottfried John and Robbie Coltrane (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The stars of Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets Rupert Grint, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson during the worldwide launch of the DVD/VHS at Leavesden Studios in north London on April 8 2003 (Yui Mok/PA)
Coltrane’s collection of accolades culminated with an OBE award from the Queen in 2006 for services to drama.