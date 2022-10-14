In Pictures: Harry Potter and Cracker star Robbie Coltrane

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72.

The Scottish star was best known for playing Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.

Expand Close A letter calling for Britain to support a nuclear bomb test ban treaty is delivered to the prime minister in 1987 – from the left are Emma Thompson, Anna Carteret, Robbie Coltrane and Bill Oddie, with second from the right Sir Rudolf Peierls, the designer of the first atom bomb (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A letter calling for Britain to support a nuclear bomb test ban treaty is delivered to the prime minister in 1987 – from the left are Emma Thompson, Anna Carteret, Robbie Coltrane and Bill Oddie, with second from the right Sir Rudolf Peierls, the designer of the first atom bomb (PA)

Expand Close Robbie Coltrane and David Jason on February 14 1988 – both actors were nominated for the best TV actor category at the following month’s Bafta awards, Jason for his role in Porterhouse Blue and Coltrane for his role in Tutti Frutti (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robbie Coltrane and David Jason on February 14 1988 – both actors were nominated for the best TV actor category at the following month’s Bafta awards, Jason for his role in Porterhouse Blue and Coltrane for his role in Tutti Frutti (PA)

Expand Close Villains of the new James Bond film Goldeneye in front of a tank during a photocall at Leavesden Airfield, Hertfordshire, on January 22 1995 – from left to right are Alan Cumming, Sean Bean, Gottfried John and Robbie Coltrane (Stefan Rousseau/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Villains of the new James Bond film Goldeneye in front of a tank during a photocall at Leavesden Airfield, Hertfordshire, on January 22 1995 – from left to right are Alan Cumming, Sean Bean, Gottfried John and Robbie Coltrane (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Expand Close Cracker stars Geraldine Somerville, Robbie Coltrane, Lorcan Cranitch and Ricky Tomlinson in October 1995 ahead of the crime drama’s return for its third and final series (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cracker stars Geraldine Somerville, Robbie Coltrane, Lorcan Cranitch and Ricky Tomlinson in October 1995 ahead of the crime drama’s return for its third and final series (PA)

Expand Close Warming up before a charity football match in 1997 in aid of the Calton Athletic drugs rehabilitation and prevention project are Ewan McGregor, Phil Kay and Robbie Coltrane (Chris Bacon/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Warming up before a charity football match in 1997 in aid of the Calton Athletic drugs rehabilitation and prevention project are Ewan McGregor, Phil Kay and Robbie Coltrane (Chris Bacon/PA)

Coltrane featured in another classic British franchise when he played KGB man Valentin Zukovsky in Bond film Goldeneye in 1995 and played the same character in The World Is Not Enough.

Expand Close Robbie Coltrane arrives for the European charity premiere of the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough at the Odeon Leicester Square, London, on November 22 1999 (Peter Jordan/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robbie Coltrane arrives for the European charity premiere of the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough at the Odeon Leicester Square, London, on November 22 1999 (Peter Jordan/PA)

Expand Close Then chancellor Gordon Brown poses with actor Robbie Coltrane dressed as Father Christmas at a Christmas party at No 11 Downing Street, London, on December 3 2001 (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Then chancellor Gordon Brown poses with actor Robbie Coltrane dressed as Father Christmas at a Christmas party at No 11 Downing Street, London, on December 3 2001 (PA)

Arguably Coltrane’s best known role came in the Harry Potter film series as he starred in all eight movies as Rubeus Hagrid alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

The 6ft 1in actor, who was personally selected by author JK Rowling, is said to have only taken the role of the giant after his children urged him to.

Video of the Day

Expand Close Robbie Coltrane at King’s Cross station, central London, for the Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone DVD and video launch party on May 8 2002 (Andy Butterton/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robbie Coltrane at King’s Cross station, central London, for the Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone DVD and video launch party on May 8 2002 (Andy Butterton/PA)

Expand Close The stars of Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets Rupert Grint, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson during the worldwide launch of the DVD/VHS at Leavesden Studios in north London on April 8 2003 (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The stars of Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets Rupert Grint, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson during the worldwide launch of the DVD/VHS at Leavesden Studios in north London on April 8 2003 (Yui Mok/PA)

Coltrane’s collection of accolades culminated with an OBE award from the Queen in 2006 for services to drama.

Expand Close Robbie Coltrane with his OBE after receiving it from the Queen at Buckingham Palace on March 2 2006 (Andrew Parsons/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robbie Coltrane with his OBE after receiving it from the Queen at Buckingham Palace on March 2 2006 (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Expand Close Robbie Coltrane arrives for the UK premiere of Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London, on July 3 2007 (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robbie Coltrane arrives for the UK premiere of Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London, on July 3 2007 (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close Hollywood star Robbie Coltrane with Carol Smillie as they attended the return of a historic Scottish steam engine in 2007 to Glasgow after 60 years in South Africa (Andrew Milligan/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hollywood star Robbie Coltrane with Carol Smillie as they attended the return of a historic Scottish steam engine in 2007 to Glasgow after 60 years in South Africa (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Expand Close Robbie Coltrane, Peter Capaldi and Richard Wilson arrive at the British Academy Scotland Awards 2011 at the Radisson Hotel in Glasgow on November 13 2011 (Danny Lawson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robbie Coltrane, Peter Capaldi and Richard Wilson arrive at the British Academy Scotland Awards 2011 at the Radisson Hotel in Glasgow on November 13 2011 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Expand Close Robbie Coltrane and Kelly Macdonald arriving at the film premiere for Brave at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on June 30 2012 (David Cheskin/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robbie Coltrane and Kelly Macdonald arriving at the film premiere for Brave at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on June 30 2012 (David Cheskin/PA)