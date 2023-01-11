| 6°C Dublin

In Pictures: Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet

Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet of the 80th annual Golden Globe awards.

The 80th annual Golden Globe awards returned in person in Los Angeles, after being forced off-air last year due to controversy (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

The 80th annual Golden Globe awards returned in person in Los Angeles, after being forced off-air last year due to controversy (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 80th annual Golden Globe awards returned in person in Los Angeles, after being forced off-air last year due to controversy (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 80th annual Golden Globe awards returned in person in Los Angeles, after being forced off-air last year due to controversy (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The 80th annual Golden Globe awards returned in person in Los Angeles, after being forced off-air last year due to controversy.

Stars of the big and small screen did not hold back with their outfits as they arrived for one of the first major events of the Hollywood calendar on Tuesday.

Here are some of the best looks from the event’s red carpet.

Golden Globe Awards presenter Ana de Armas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Golden Globe Awards presenter Ana de Armas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Golden Globe Awards presenter Ana de Armas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Golden Globe Awards presenter Ana de Armas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taron Egerton, left, and best actor nominee Austin Butler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Taron Egerton, left, and best actor nominee Austin Butler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taron Egerton, left, and best actor nominee Austin Butler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taron Egerton, left, and best actor nominee Austin Butler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Selena Gomez (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Selena Gomez (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Selena Gomez (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Selena Gomez (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Director Quentin Tarantino, left, and Daniella Pick arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Director Quentin Tarantino, left, and Daniella Pick arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Director Quentin Tarantino, left, and Daniella Pick arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Director Quentin Tarantino, left, and Daniella Pick arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best director nominees Tony Kushner, from left, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Best director nominees Tony Kushner, from left, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best director nominees Tony Kushner, from left, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best director nominees Tony Kushner, from left, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Andrew Garfield (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Andrew Garfield (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Andrew Garfield (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Andrew Garfield (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Niecy Nash-Betts blows a kiss as she arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Niecy Nash-Betts blows a kiss as she arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Niecy Nash-Betts blows a kiss as she arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Niecy Nash-Betts blows a kiss as she arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Video of the Day

Lily James (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Lily James (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lily James (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lily James (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lauren Miller, left, and comedian Seth Rogen arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Lauren Miller, left, and comedian Seth Rogen arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lauren Miller, left, and comedian Seth Rogen arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lauren Miller, left, and comedian Seth Rogen arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Golden Globe Award nominee Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Golden Globe Award nominee Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Golden Globe Award nominee Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Golden Globe Award nominee Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nomineee Barry Keoghan arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Nomineee Barry Keoghan arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nomineee Barry Keoghan arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nomineee Barry Keoghan arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tom Pelphrey, left, and Kaley Cuoco (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Tom Pelphrey, left, and Kaley Cuoco (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tom Pelphrey, left, and Kaley Cuoco (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tom Pelphrey, left, and Kaley Cuoco (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Heidi Klum (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Heidi Klum (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Heidi Klum (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Heidi Klum (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Most Watched

Privacy