In Pictures: Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet

The 80th annual Golden Globe awards returned in person in Los Angeles, after being forced off-air last year due to controversy.
tars of the big and small screen did not hold back with their outfits as they arrived for one of the first major events of the Hollywood calendar on Tuesday.
Here are some of the best looks from the event’s red carpet.
Golden Globe Awards presenter Ana de Armas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Taron Egerton, left, and best actor nominee Austin Butler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Selena Gomez (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Director Quentin Tarantino, left, and Daniella Pick arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Best director nominees Tony Kushner, from left, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Andrew Garfield (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Niecy Nash-Betts blows a kiss as she arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Lily James (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Lauren Miller, left, and comedian Seth Rogen arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe Award nominee Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Nomineee Barry Keoghan arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tom Pelphrey, left, and Kaley Cuoco (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Heidi Klum (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
