| 5.1°C Dublin

In pictures: Fashion highlights from the Golden Globes

Awkwafina, Jamie Lee Curtis and Margot Robbie were all in attendance.

Jamie Lee Curtis was among the stars posing for pictures at the Golden Globes (HFPA/PA) Expand

Close

Jamie Lee Curtis was among the stars posing for pictures at the Golden Globes (HFPA/PA)

Jamie Lee Curtis was among the stars posing for pictures at the Golden Globes (HFPA/PA)

Jamie Lee Curtis was among the stars posing for pictures at the Golden Globes (HFPA/PA)

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

While there was no traditional Golden Globes red carpet due to the pandemic, the few celebrities in attendance still managed to show off their designer gowns.

Those arriving at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles posed for pictures before taking to the stage for the first Covid-era ceremony.

Here are some of the fashion highlights from the Golden Globes:

Awkwafina arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Expand

Close

Awkwafina arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Awkwafina arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Awkwafina arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Susan Kelechi Watson arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Expand

Close

Susan Kelechi Watson arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Susan Kelechi Watson arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Susan Kelechi Watson arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Expand

Close

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Expand

Close

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Angela Bassett arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Expand

Close

Angela Bassett arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Angela Bassett arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Angela Bassett arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Amy Poehler arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Expand

Close

Amy Poehler arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Amy Poehler arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Amy Poehler arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Margot Robbie arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Expand

Close

Margot Robbie arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Margot Robbie arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Margot Robbie arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Entertainment Newsletter

From film and book reviews to music features and the best of TV and theatre, entertainment has you covered. Every Monday.

This field is required

PA Media

Most Watched

Privacy