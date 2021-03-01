In pictures: Fashion highlights from the Golden Globes

While there was no traditional Golden Globes red carpet due to the pandemic, the few celebrities in attendance still managed to show off their designer gowns.
hose arriving at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles posed for pictures before taking to the stage for the first Covid-era ceremony.
Here are some of the fashion highlights from the Golden Globes:
Awkwafina arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Susan Kelechi Watson arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Angela Bassett arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Amy Poehler arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Margot Robbie arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
PA Media