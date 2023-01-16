| 1.7°C Dublin

In pictures: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Here are some of the best looks from the event in Los Angeles.

In pictures: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP) Expand

In pictures: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP)

By PA

The 28th annual Golden Globe awards returned in person, despite miserable weather conditions in Los Angeles.

Stars of the big and small screens kept it suave and sophisticated as they arrived for one of the major events of the Hollywood awards season calendar on Sunday.

Here are some of the best looks from the event’s red carpet.

Best actor nominee Brendan Fraser arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Best actor nominee Brendan Fraser arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Julia Roberts arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bill Nighy is also nominated for the CCA best actor award (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Bill Nighy is also nominated for the CCA best actor award (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Women Talking star Claire Foy arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Women Talking star Claire Foy arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Black Panther star Angela Bassett (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Black Panther star Angela Bassett (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Matt Smith (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Matt Smith (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh, left, and Stephanie Hsu (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh, left, and Stephanie Hsu (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Johnny Knoxville (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Johnny Knoxville (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Viola Davis (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Viola Davis (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Veteran actor Jeff Bridges, right, and Susan Geston (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Veteran actor Jeff Bridges, right, and Susan Geston (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best actress nominee Danielle Deadwyler arrives at the event (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Best actress nominee Danielle Deadwyler arrives at the event (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Paul Dano, star of Steven Spielberg&rsquo;s The Fabelmans, arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Paul Dano, star of Steven Spielberg&rsquo;s The Fabelmans, arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Weird Al Yankovic (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Weird Al Yankovic (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

CCA best actress nominee Michelle Williams (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

CCA best actress nominee Michelle Williams (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Avatar star Stephen Lang (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Avatar star Stephen Lang (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

