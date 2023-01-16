In pictures: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The 28th annual Golden Globe awards returned in person, despite miserable weather conditions in Los Angeles.

Stars of the big and small screens kept it suave and sophisticated as they arrived for one of the major events of the Hollywood awards season calendar on Sunday.

Here are some of the best looks from the event’s red carpet.

Best actor nominee Brendan Fraser arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best actor nominee Brendan Fraser arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bill Nighy is also nominated for the CCA best actor award (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bill Nighy is also nominated for the CCA best actor award (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Women Talking star Claire Foy arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Women Talking star Claire Foy arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Black Panther star Angela Bassett (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Black Panther star Angela Bassett (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Matt Smith (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Matt Smith (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh, left, and Stephanie Hsu (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh, left, and Stephanie Hsu (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Johnny Knoxville (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Johnny Knoxville (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Viola Davis (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Viola Davis (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Veteran actor Jeff Bridges, right, and Susan Geston (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Veteran actor Jeff Bridges, right, and Susan Geston (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best actress nominee Danielle Deadwyler arrives at the event (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best actress nominee Danielle Deadwyler arrives at the event (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Paul Dano, star of Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Paul Dano, star of Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Weird Al Yankovic (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Weird Al Yankovic (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

CCA best actress nominee Michelle Williams (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

CCA best actress nominee Michelle Williams (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Avatar star Stephen Lang (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Avatar star Stephen Lang (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)