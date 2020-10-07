'I'm terrified and praying to the acting gods' - Paul Mescal on star-studded first big screen role

ACTOR Paul Mescal has revealed he has been in Greece for over a week preparing to film his first feature movie, The Lost Daughter.

Following his role in the globally-acclaimed Normal People, the Kildare star has joined Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and fellow Irish actor Jessie Buckley on location.

Mescal (24), who was recently named as one of Screen International's Stars of Tomorrow, said he has nearly completed his 14-day quarantine.

"I'm on day 12 of quarantine, so the end is in sight in terms of getting back out to the world, but I've no complaints in terms of having to quarantine here", he said.

Mescal said he is excited and nervous to be finally getting back into acting with his first big screen role.

"I start shooting this week on Maggie Gyllenhaal's first feature, which is called The Lost Daughter," he said.

"That kind of kicks off on Friday, which I'm terrified about, to be honest.

"I suppose the challenges that make me nervous and excited about acting, which are the same for TV and film and on stage, is holding yourself to a certain standard and praying to the acting gods.

"You obviously prepare meticulously, but I think there's a part you have to give over to the day you're actually filming it and hope it goes right.

"I think it's going to be one of those things if I blink I'll miss the experience, but I'm working with some of my idols, so I'm trying to absorb as much as possible."

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote the screenplay and will direct.

The Lost Daughter tells the story of a college professor (Colman), whose trauma begins to resurface after meeting a woman (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter while on holiday in southern Italy.

Mescal said he learned a lot about stamina during his time on Normal People, which was filmed in location in Dublin and Italy.

"I try to get as much sleep as possible, which is a bit of a problem when your body clock is thrown all over the place," he said.

"But regardless of stamina, there's a kind of getting the bit between your teeth and just getting on with it."

