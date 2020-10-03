| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I'm glad that I waited. I had a lot to learn. I still do'... Mark Rylance on the grim parallels with today in his new film

 

Mark Rylance. Expand
Elegant minimalism: Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell in Wolf Hall Expand
Mark Rylance in Steven Spielberg's 'Bridge of Spies'. Expand
Mark celebrating the Oscar he won for Bridge of Spies with fellow winners Brie Larson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Alicia Vikander Expand
Eddie Redmayne and Mark Rylance in 'Trial of the Chicago 7'. Expand

Close

Mark Rylance.

Mark Rylance.

Getty Images

Elegant minimalism: Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell in Wolf Hall

Elegant minimalism: Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell in Wolf Hall

BBC/Company Productions Ltd

Mark Rylance in Steven Spielberg's 'Bridge of Spies'.

Mark Rylance in Steven Spielberg's 'Bridge of Spies'.

�DreamWorks II Distribution Co

Mark celebrating the Oscar he won for Bridge of Spies with fellow winners Brie Larson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Alicia Vikander

Mark celebrating the Oscar he won for Bridge of Spies with fellow winners Brie Larson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Alicia Vikander

AFP/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne and Mark Rylance in 'Trial of the Chicago 7'.

Eddie Redmayne and Mark Rylance in 'Trial of the Chicago 7'.

/

Mark Rylance.

Paul Whitington

In 1987, Mark Rylance got the kind of phone call every actor dreams of. He was 27, an up-and-coming Shakespearean player, when Steven Spielberg rang and offered him a part in Empire of the Sun. When the actor politely declined, Spielberg came back with a bigger role. "I was very excited to do it," Rylance told me the last time we spoke, but straight afterwards he was offered a year's work at the National Theatre with a director he greatly admired. Spielberg would have to wait.

In fact, the great director waited 28 years before Mark Rylance finally appeared in one of his films, the well-received 2015 Cold War drama Bridge of Spies, for which Rylance won an Oscar. Though arguably the greatest stage actor of his generation, Mark had done hardly any films in the 1990s and 2000s, but since Bridge of Spies has embarked on a remarkable streak of film roles, working with everyone from Christopher Nolan to Terrence Malick. "I'm glad I waited," he says of that early movie opportunity his peers would have killed for. "I had a lot to learn. I still do."

Perhaps, but while many stage actors struggle to reduce the scale of their performances on screen and come across as hams, Rylance's work in films like Dunkirk and Ready Player One and the TV drama Wolf Hall has a spare and elegant minimalism to it, a haunting elusiveness. And he is in many ways the glue that holds together Aaron Sorkin's ambitious new political drama The Trial of the Chicago 7.