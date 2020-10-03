'I'm glad that I waited. I had a lot to learn. I still do'... Mark Rylance on the grim parallels with today in his new film

In 1987, Mark Rylance got the kind of phone call every actor dreams of. He was 27, an up-and-coming Shakespearean player, when Steven Spielberg rang and offered him a part in Empire of the Sun. When the actor politely declined, Spielberg came back with a bigger role. "I was very excited to do it," Rylance told me the last time we spoke, but straight afterwards he was offered a year's work at the National Theatre with a director he greatly admired. Spielberg would have to wait.

In fact, the great director waited 28 years before Mark Rylance finally appeared in one of his films, the well-received 2015 Cold War drama Bridge of Spies, for which Rylance won an Oscar. Though arguably the greatest stage actor of his generation, Mark had done hardly any films in the 1990s and 2000s, but since Bridge of Spies has embarked on a remarkable streak of film roles, working with everyone from Christopher Nolan to Terrence Malick. "I'm glad I waited," he says of that early movie opportunity his peers would have killed for. "I had a lot to learn. I still do."

Perhaps, but while many stage actors struggle to reduce the scale of their performances on screen and come across as hams, Rylance's work in films like Dunkirk and Ready Player One and the TV drama Wolf Hall has a spare and elegant minimalism to it, a haunting elusiveness. And he is in many ways the glue that holds together Aaron Sorkin's ambitious new political drama The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Set in 1969, the film dramatises the infamous trial of the 'Chicago 7', a disparate group of anti-Vietnam War campaigners who'd been involved in street protests outside the Democratic National Convention in August 1968. Those protests had turned into a very unpleasant riot, and most observers blamed the over-zealousness of the Chicago police for the incident, with Gore Vidal pithily commenting that "the police were rioting, behaving like the pigs that they were known as…" But incoming President Richard Nixon's radically right-wing attorney general John Mitchell did not agree, and decided an example needed to be made.

Elegant minimalism: Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell in Wolf Hall

The group ended up in the courtroom of Judge Julius Hoffman, an intemperate monomaniac, and endured a months-long process that had little to do with the law and was reminiscent of one of Stalin's political show trials. Sacha Baron Cohen plays Abbie Hoffman, the charismatic leader of the Yippie movement, Jeremy Strong plays Hoffman's associate Jerry Rubin, Eddie Redmayne is the more moderate activist Tom Hayden, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Panther Bobby Seale.

Trying his best to defend this disparate, bickering group is William Kunstler (Rylance), a radical lawyer who would become famous for championing the causes of civil rights leaders, the American Indian Movement, the Black Panthers, the Attica Prison rioters. Loathed by the right, championed by the left, Kunstler knew the law, but in this trial he faced a blatantly biased judge and defendants who didn't want to be defended.

"He was a fascinating character," Mark tells me via Zoom, "a cultured man, one of the most articulate people I've played, who put himself at the heart of some very difficult situations."

In preparing to play Kunstler, who died in 1995, Rylance read transcripts of the Chicago 7 trial, and watched some of the lawyer's more colourful TV appearances. "I particularly enjoyed an interview he did with William Buckley [the famous American conservative commentator, and sworn and mortal enemy of Gore Vidal]. It was an hour-long interview with Buckley and I just watched it over and over again, I knew bits of it by heart by the end of the filming actually, because they really go at each other."

Sorkin's film is a densely written ensemble piece which involves many actors sparking off each other at once. In fact, it's almost play-like: did they rehearse it together, I wonder, and work it up? Rylance laughs.

"No - we had one read-through! And Aaron said to us, 'listen, at the end of the reading we'll have a discussion and you can ask me questions', but then when we did get to the end, he said, 'thanks very much, I'll see you tomorrow', and wandered off worrying about his words! But you know he'd hired a talented cast, so I suppose there wasn't really a lot to talk about, he'd clearly imagined it in great detail.

Mark celebrating the Oscar he won for Bridge of Spies with fellow winners Brie Larson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Alicia Vikander

"And actually, though we were all of different styles, our styles suited the characters we were playing pretty well. Like Eddie Redmayne's a very particular and classically trained actor, who checks the takes very carefully - he's aiming for something very specific. Sacha [Baron Cohen] on the other hand, can't help himself with his incredible wit. It suited the character he was playing, yes, but at times it wasn't always what Aaron had imagined. It made us laugh a lot. And then you had Jeremy Strong who would stay in character, so that drew us all into a playful way of treating it. It made it fun."

The film culminates in a depressing display of contempt for justice and democracy that has grim parallels with the present. "Yes, it's all rather familiar isn't it, and I read recently that if Trump succeeds in getting his candidate into the Supreme Court [it now seems he will], he will have matched Nixon's record for making the most politically motivated judicial changes during his presidency. But that whole Nixon period fascinates me, I mean, I think I must have about 10 different books about the Vietnam War. And it's very interesting to look back because we can see now in hindsight who was right and who was wrong about what was going on, and we can see how visionary those young protesters were."

Meanwhile, Rylance's cinematic adventures continue apace, and he's just finished playing the Devil in The Last Planet, a new film by Terrence Malick. "We'll have to talk again when that film comes out," he says, "because it may not be for four or five years! What an amazing, radical creative man - I loved working with him."

And dare one mention Wolf Hall? The last part of Hilary Mantel's historical trilogy, The Mirror and the Light, was released in the spring. Will a TV drama follow? "It's been put back a year because of Covid, but the plan is certainly to do it, with Peter Kosminsky again, and the wonderful Peter Straughan, I think he's meant to be handing in his screenplay any month now." When I tell him I'm really looking forward to seeing him play Thomas Cromwell again, he smiles. "It's very generous of you, my Catholic friends told me it was a bit like whitewashing Himmler, but what can you do?"