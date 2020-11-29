| 6.5°C Dublin

'If you look Irish, it's not a bad thing'

Glenn Close and Amy Adams talk to Aine O'Connor about filming in chilly Ireland, motherhood, generational pain and the power of forgiveness

An almost unrecognisable Glenn Close (Mamaw), with Amy Adams (Bev) and Owen Asztalos (Young JD Vance) in Hillbilly Elegy. Picture: Netflix

An almost unrecognisable Glenn Close (Mamaw), with Amy Adams (Bev) and Owen Asztalos (Young JD Vance) in Hillbilly Elegy. Picture: Netflix

Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX

Aine O'Connor

Glenn Close laughs when Amy Adams talks about the cold weather in Ireland. Both women have first-hand knowledge of the vagaries of the Irish climate, although it hasn't dimmed their affection for the country.

Cold, however, was certainly not a factor when they worked together on Ron Howard's new movie Hillbilly Elegy. It was shot in the heat of a Georgia summer, and the pair wore wigs and prosthetics that render them almost unrecognisable. They are restored to their usual elegance for our chat about the film, and it is quickly apparent that they are very protective of the real women around whom the story pivots.

As well as award-winning stints on stage and on TV, between them, Close, 73, and Adams, 46, have made almost 100 movies.

