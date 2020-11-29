'If you look Irish, it's not a bad thing'

Glenn Close laughs when Amy Adams talks about the cold weather in Ireland. Both women have first-hand knowledge of the vagaries of the Irish climate, although it hasn't dimmed their affection for the country.

Cold, however, was certainly not a factor when they worked together on Ron Howard's new movie Hillbilly Elegy. It was shot in the heat of a Georgia summer, and the pair wore wigs and prosthetics that render them almost unrecognisable. They are restored to their usual elegance for our chat about the film, and it is quickly apparent that they are very protective of the real women around whom the story pivots.

As well as award-winning stints on stage and on TV, between them, Close, 73, and Adams, 46, have made almost 100 movies.

Adams's films include Enchanted, The Fighter and Arrival. Early in her career, she had to dye her hair red for a job; it would alter her career trajectory. Not only did being a redhead change the sort of roles she went for, but it made people think she was Irish.

"The industry loves the Irish so if you looked like you were from there or had roots, it wasn't a bad thing. So I never really said anything, I just went with it."

The film that brought her here a decade ago was Leap Year. It was partially shot on the Aran Islands, and her memory, apart from the cold, is of a "magical" place, one to which she hopes to bring her 10-year-old daughter, Aviana.

Close's first big role was in Fatal Attraction, and since then she has acted in a wide range of movies including Dangerous Liaisons, 101 Dalmations and The Wife. Albert Nobbs, which she starred in, produced and co-wrote with John Banville, was partially filmed in Cabinteely House on the outskirts of Dublin in winter. It was cold work, she recalls, and Close and co-star Janet McTeer would retire to the Shelbourne's Horseshoe Bar back in the city to address the chill with a pint of Guinness.

Close spent her early years in the Belgian Congo, where her father was a doctor, before moving back to Connecticut. So, when Melissa McCarthy was presenting her with an Oscar Wilde Award last year, she joked about Close's "sketchy" Irish roots. Close countered that she was "Irish at heart" and that spending time in Ireland filming Albert Nobbs "was one of the greatest experiences of my career".

For both actors, there have been many great transformations for their roles, but few as remarkable as for Hillbilly Elegy. Close, in particular, is almost unrecognisable with wiry, grey hair; she is heavy, has a bad hip and smokes incessantly. Adams's character is ragged and bloated. These are women who have had tough lives.

JD Vance's 2016 memoir of a family that had travelled the 'Hillbilly Highway' from its poor Appalachian roots to Ohio was a best-seller. Adams plays Bev, Vance's mother, who despite bringing up two kids alone, put herself through nursing school. However, she developed an opioid addiction and had an erratic relationship history. Adams was very aware of how easy it could be to judge a character like Bev.

"Bev's flaws are out there for us to see, so, it's easy to look at her and create a judgment. But so many mothers in their own way, to differing degrees… we make mistakes. We wound our relationship with our children," even though, "something that I see in most mothers I know, is that we always want to try to do what's best for our children."

When Bev's problems seem to be taking a toll on her children, her own mother, Mamaw, played by Close, steps in. Mamaw had fled Kentucky as a pregnant 13-year-old and wanted to break a destructive cycle in her family. It was this determination that impressed Close.

"I think it's true of families that trauma will be repeated from generation to generation unless somebody says, 'we're going to break this cycle'," she explains. "Unless you deal with trauma, you will keep being traumatised, and you will traumatise others.

"And I think that's where the great strength of Mamaw is, that she said, 'it's going to stop, it's not going to happen to my grandson - what happened to me and to his mother'."

In real life, Mamaw is dead, so Close relied on her family to recreate her character, asking very specific questions to avoid creating a caricature. At one point, she says, Mamaw's son came on set and became so emotional when he saw Close in character that he had to leave.

Adams, however, was able to meet Bev and says she was very moved by her regret. "You really felt how she was struck by her own failure, and that was something that I really was able to identify with, to differing degrees."

She also understood Bev's addiction: "I did have personal experience with people around me suffering from addiction, seeing the effects of that… But I really wanted the focus of Bev not to be her mistakes and her faults, but really her humanity."

Adams also drew on her own experiences. "I grew up in a very energetic family. There was a lot of love and a lot of arguments because I'm one of seven kids. So I definitely understood that kind of chaos that can come from family, but also the deep love and the deep connection that keeps you rooted as you travel through life."

Hillbilly Elegy is a story of generations and generational pain and Close says the experience of making it reinforced her feeling about family and forgiveness.

"I once held my very young daughter in my arms at the bedside of my father's mother, who was really a tough woman, and she was near death. She was almost in the foetal position and I remember thinking as I looked at her that the burden of forgiveness will always be on the child.

"The parents will always make mistakes and the question is, will the child be able to forgive?"

Hillbilly Elegy is on Netflix now