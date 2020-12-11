Ice Cube pays tribute to Friday co-star Tiny Lister following his death aged 62

Ice Cube has paid tribute to his Friday co-star Tiny Lister, who has died aged 62 (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Rapper and actor Ice Cube has paid tribute to his Friday co-star Tiny Lister, who has died aged 62.

Lister, a former professional wrestler, played bully Deebo in the Friday films, starring in both the 1995 original and the 2000 sequel.

His manager, Cindy Cowan, told the Associated Press he was found unconscious in his home in Marina Del Rey, California, on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

RIP Tiny âDeeboâ Lister. Americaâs favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

Lister had been diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year and recovered from the virus but fell ill about a week ago and had trouble breathing, according to Cowan.

Former NWA star Ice Cube, who played Craig Jones in the cult Friday films, shared a tribute on social media to “America’s favourite bully”.

“RIP Tiny ‘Deebo’ Lister,” he tweeted. “America’s favourite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera.

“Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

Lister was 6ft 5ins and blind in his right eye from birth. His other film roles included The Fifth Element, The Dark Knight and Austin Powers In Goldmember.

The WWE said it was “saddened” by Lister’s death. He was known as Zeus while wrestling Hulk Hogan in the 1989 film No Holds Barred.

PA Media