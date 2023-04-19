| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I wanted it to feel claustrophobic’ – Director Ciaran Creagh on his ‘restless’ retelling of Ann Lovett’s final day

Director Ciaran Creagh talks about his shocking new dramatisation of the final hours and death of the 15-year-old girl that shamed 1980s Ireland

Zara Devlin as Ann Lovett in Ciaran Creagh's new film Ann Expand
Director of Ann, Ciaran Creagh Expand
'Ann' was filmed in Boyle, Co Roscommon over 12 days Expand

Close

Zara Devlin as Ann Lovett in Ciaran Creagh's new film Ann

Zara Devlin as Ann Lovett in Ciaran Creagh's new film Ann

Director of Ann, Ciaran Creagh

Director of Ann, Ciaran Creagh

'Ann' was filmed in Boyle, Co Roscommon over 12 days

'Ann' was filmed in Boyle, Co Roscommon over 12 days

/

Zara Devlin as Ann Lovett in Ciaran Creagh's new film Ann

Paul Whitington

On Saturday, February 4, 1984, at the end of The Late Late Show, Gay Byrne took his customary glance through the Sunday papers and stopped at a headline. “Girl, 15, dies giving birth in a field,” he read out, then added, “nothing terribly exciting there” before throwing the newspaper to the studio floor.

The headline referred to a story by Emily O’Reilly in The Sunday Tribune about a shocking death that had occurred in the small Longford town of Granard four days previously. The journalist had received a tip-off in an anonymous phone call, and Granard was besieged by the media as Ann Lovett’s story came to light. She was just 15, and had given birth to a baby boy in a grotto: both she and the child died.

Most Watched

Privacy