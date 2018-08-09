'I haven't worked since making this film last November' - Ewan McGregor says he took a career break to focus on his family

Actor Ewan McGregor says he took the last nine months off work in order to spend more time with his family.

The 47-year-old actor has four children - Clara (22), Jamyan (17), Esther (16) and Anouk (seven) - with estranged wife Eve Mavrakis, whom he split with last May after 22 years of marriage and the family has been in divorce turmoil since. McGregor and his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead were pictured kissing in October and his daughters are said to be taking their mother's side during the split, with Clara describing her as a "piece of trash" on Instagram.

The Star Wars actor said he wanted to spend more time with his children and stopped "working to work" after filming wrapped for Christopher Robin in November.

While speaking with Christine Lampard on Good Morning Britain, who asked if he had taken any 'pooh-isms' with him from his time on set, he said: "I've sort of adopted one of them. Since the moment we wrapped, I haven't worked since making this film last November.'

"I just took this time off, I needed to and I wanted to. I'm about to start something in September and I look back now and think, 'What have I done?' And I've done nothing really! But I've been really busy doing nothing!'

"That's a bit of a Pooh-ism really that nothing leads to the best something."

He added that he was also working on vintage cars and his old motorcycle, and hoped for "more time doing nothing" in the future.

Clara and her younger sister Esther were just unveiled as the new faces of Fendi's #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign, replacing Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her -year-old daughter North West.

McGregor and Mavrakis did not sign a pre-nuptial agreement and will be obligated to split their assets 50/50 in accordance with California law.

He is seeking joint custody of their three minor children, whereas Eve (55) is asking for sole physical custody with visitation. She is being represented by Hollywood powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser, who has represented Angelina Jolie in her split with Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian with ex-husband Kris Humphries, as well as Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg and Britney Spears.

