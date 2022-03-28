‘I got you’: Lady Gaga praised for touching moment with Liza Minnelli during Oscars ceremony

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli present the Oscar for Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Lady Gaga is receiving praise for her “kind” gesture towards Liza Minnelli at the 2022 Oscars.

During the end of Sunday night’s ceremony, Gaga, and Minnelli appeared on stage together to present the Best Picture award, which was won by Sian Heder’s CODA.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, started off her speech by praising the Cabaret actor.

“The public, they love you,” she said while looking at Minnelli.

“I’m finally honoured to present the final award of the evening with the true showbusiness legend,” Gaga continued. “She’s celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret. Oscar-winning actress, Liza Minnelli.”

Minnelli won the award for Best Actress for her leading role in Cabaret in 1973.

Throughout their presentation, Gaga and Minnelli were seen laughing, appreciating one other, and holding hands.

At one moment, when the 76-year-old actor was trying to read her lines displayed on the teleprompter, Gaga leaned over to her and comfortingly said: “I got you.”

Minnelli instantly responded by saying: “I know.”

Ever since that moment was telecasted, many fans took to social media to show appreciation for the House of Gucci actor.

Actor Tracy Kornet wrote: “Lady Gaga was the epitome of kindness and honour: ‘I’ve got you.’ Allowing a trembling and confused Liza Minnelli to feel like a star. Pure generosity of soul!”

A Black Lady Sketch Show actor Yvette Nicole Brown added: “That ‘I’ve got you.’ And ‘I know’ exchange between @ladygaga and #LizaMinelli just gave me my whole life!”

“Real moment of the night was Lady Gaga showing absolute kindness, advocacy, and support for Liza Minnelli,” wrote another fan.

A third person added: “I admire Lady Gaga for making legends like Tony Bennett and Liza Minelli feel comfortable despite their rapid health decline.”

“Oscars today reminds me of why I’m a fan of Lady Gaga. The love and respect she showed Liza Minelli from backstage to stage show how much she deserves all the accolades in the world,” another fan wrote.