A Dublin filmmaker has realised his dream of holding the premiere of his film, Life's Shadows, at Dublin's iconic Savoy cinema.

A Dublin filmmaker has realised his dream of holding the premiere of his film, Life's Shadows, at Dublin's iconic Savoy cinema.

'I firmly believe Mary was with me' - Dublin filmmaker (70) realises dream of Savoy premiere for movie just months after losing his beloved wife

Brian Gilloughley (70) from Swords wrote Life's Shadows, a period drama about three siblings who grow up in care and battle mental health problems and alcoholism throughout their lives, several years ago.

However, although he managed to save enough money to shoot the film locally, production was ultimately put on hold when Brian's wife Mary, who had MS, became very ill.

"She was so ill. She had to have her legs amputated, her arm. But she was great. She had power in one hand and she'd go round with the trolley with a little shovel fixing up the flower pots. She loved the foxes and the environment," Brian tells Independent.ie.

Brian had been Mary's carer for 25 years and it was an "awful shock" for him and their two sons when she passed away last November. Returning to Life's Shadows proved to be a welcome distraction in the months following her death.

"That's why I decided to go back to the film and give it another go," he says.

The film stars Dave Duffy, Shona Judith Costello, Glenn Gannon, Gerry Wade, Elizabeth Ann Doyle, and Freda King and tells the story of two brothers and their sister whose lives are turned upside down by their experiences in childhood in the Ireland of the ‘40s.

The two brothers grew up in care and were abused which led to mental health issues and alcoholism. Their sister has her baby taken from her by the nuns and later marries an abusive man. Brian drew from incidents and events he had witnessed in his community as a child from the age of seven.

“I had a lot of experience of that type of thing,” he says. “I remember this guy, he was a docker. Friday night all the dockers would spend their money drinking. It was the biggest night of the week for them because of the pay packets in their hands.

"This guy used to come home, walk in the door, and dinner would be ready for him and he’d pick on his wife, and then he would throw the table up on the roof, and he used to beat her black and blue. I used to see the marks on her face and her feet were black and blue. It was very, very sad. Those times were terrible times.”

Despite its weighty themes, Brian insists there are flashes of old-school Dublin humour in the film too.

Brian, who has worked as a musician and actor, did not receive any funding for his project, but he was thrilled by the support he received from the local community in realising his dream for Life's Shadows.

"We had a few bob here and there that we saved up but it's been a great success because everybody has been so good - people in Swords gave us permission to use their houses and shops, St Colmcille's church allowed us to film scenes and St Colmcille's girls national school gave us permission to film scenes in the classroom.

"Marie Kennedy, our production manager, she helped out tremendously. She's a wonderful woman, the lady who kept things going when Mary wasn't well. There are some great people out there - when we'd have our breaks on set there would be a boiler full of hot water, buns and cakes, and everybody really enjoyed themselves."

Having worked on the film for several years, it was his dream to screen it in the Savoy, which he did last month.

"It was amazing to see the pop up posters and my name on them - I'm not the better of it," he says. "And to sit down and watch the film with a packed audience and to talk to the audience about the story was a bonus for me. I firmly believe Mary was somewhere near that night to give me the strength to do that speech."

Brian now hopes that his film, which is less than 60 minutes long, will be picked up for TV and he is already working on a new short called Danny.

Online Editors