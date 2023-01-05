Hugh Jackman begs Academy not to ‘validate’ Ryan Reynolds with song nomination

Hugh Jackman has begged the Academy not to “validate” Ryan Reynolds, after learning the Deadpool actor had been shortlisted for the best original song Oscar.

The Australian actor and singer said having Reynolds receive a nomination in the category would “make the next year of my life insufferable”.

It comes after the song Good Afternoon from recent festive film Spirited, starring Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, was announced as part of the Academy shortlists last month.

In a comical video posted on Twitter, Jackman said: “Hey everybody, it’s 2023 and I really really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year but recent events have made that impossible.

“Don’t get me wrong I loved Spirited, I love Will, I love Octavia…the song Good afternoon – I laughed the entire way through, it is absolutely brilliant.

“However, I just heard the Academy has shortlisted Good afternoon in the best song category.

“Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable.”

The pair are due to continue production on the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3 movie, which will see Jackman reprise his character of Wolverine.

“Please, please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way,” Jackman said.

Good Afternoon was shortlisted for best original song alongside Taylor Swift’s Carolina, Lift Me Up by Rihanna, and Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards are due to be announced on January 24.