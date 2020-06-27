Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner in all-star Princess Bride fan film

Hollywood stars including Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and Jennifer Garner star in a homemade re-telling of The Princess Bride, director Jason Reitman has revealed.

The filmmaker shared a collage of images from the DIY production, filmed during quarantine, in which celebrity fans of the film recreated a scene each.

He wrote on Instagram: “‪Enjoy our inconceivable swashbuckling fan film of Princess Bride and thank you to @quibi for donating a million dollars to @WCKitchen to feed people during the Covid crisis.

“Dozens of Buttercups, Westleys, Humperdincks, and Inigos. Just a little something to make you smile!”

Footage from the film, which will be released on streaming service Quibi and has been previewed by Vanity Fair, shows Josh Gad as the little boy with a cold who is reluctantly told the swashbuckling story by his grandfather, played by the original film’s director Rob Reiner.

Different scenes from the film are recreated by stars including Tiffany Haddish and Common, Turner and her husband Joe Jonas, as well as one of their dogs, to raise money for charity the World Central Kitchen.

Common is seen as Westley (originally played by Cary Elwes) while Haddish portrays Princess Buttercup (first played by Robin Wright).

Meanwhile Jackman plays the villainous Humperdinck, wearing a dim sum strainer as his crown.

In another scene Garner emerges as Buttercup and the old crone who boos the young princess mercilessly for turning her back on true love, while another clip shows Jonas in a gown and blonde wig as the princess and Turner playing Westley’s disguised Man in Black as they struggle to escape the Fire Swamp and its infestation of ROUSes (Rodents of Unusual Size).

PA Media